Week in fashion
A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Next Slideshows
Celebrity sightings
Our collection of recent celebrity spottings.
Country Music Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
CMA red carpet
The red carpet at the Country Music Awards.
Most Twitter followers
Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.