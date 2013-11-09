Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 9, 2013 | 9:05am IST

Week in fashion

<p>A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
1 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
2 / 20
<p>A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
3 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
5 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
8 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
9 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
15 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, November 09, 2013

Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 20
<p>Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
19 / 20
<p>Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, November 09, 2013

Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Next Slideshows

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Our collection of recent celebrity spottings.

09 Nov 2013
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

07 Nov 2013
CMA red carpet

CMA red carpet

The red carpet at the Country Music Awards.

07 Nov 2013
Most Twitter followers

Most Twitter followers

Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?

06 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures