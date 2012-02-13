Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 13, 2012 | 10:50pm IST

Week in sports

<p>Tiger Woods tosses his driver on the 18th tee at the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Tiger Woods tosses his driver on the 18th tee at the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Monday, February 13, 2012

Tiger Woods tosses his driver on the 18th tee at the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
1 / 18
<p>Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates after defeating Marion Bartoli of France at the Paris Open tennis tournament final match at the Coubertin stadium in Paris February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates after defeating Marion Bartoli of France at the Paris Open tennis tournament final match at the Coubertin stadium in Paris February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, February 13, 2012

Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates after defeating Marion Bartoli of France at the Paris Open tennis tournament final match at the Coubertin stadium in Paris February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
2 / 18
<p>Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of their NHL ice hockey game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of their NHL ice hockey game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Monday, February 13, 2012

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of their NHL ice hockey game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
3 / 18
<p>Lance Armstrong runs during the Ironman Panama 70.3 triathlon in Panama City February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alberto Muschette </p>

Lance Armstrong runs during the Ironman Panama 70.3 triathlon in Panama City February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alberto Muschette

Monday, February 13, 2012

Lance Armstrong runs during the Ironman Panama 70.3 triathlon in Panama City February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alberto Muschette

Close
4 / 18
<p>Australian swimmer Nick D'Arcy competes in the men's 200 metre butterfly event at the New South Wales swimming championships in Sydney February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Australian swimmer Nick D'Arcy competes in the men's 200 metre butterfly event at the New South Wales swimming championships in Sydney February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monday, February 13, 2012

Australian swimmer Nick D'Arcy competes in the men's 200 metre butterfly event at the New South Wales swimming championships in Sydney February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
5 / 18
<p>Fadri Casty is pulled by his horse Bergonzi during the White Turf skikjoering horse racing event at the White Turf tournament on the frozen lake of St. Moritz, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

Fadri Casty is pulled by his horse Bergonzi during the White Turf skikjoering horse racing event at the White Turf tournament on the frozen lake of St. Moritz, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Monday, February 13, 2012

Fadri Casty is pulled by his horse Bergonzi during the White Turf skikjoering horse racing event at the White Turf tournament on the frozen lake of St. Moritz, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
6 / 18
<p>Zambia's players celebrate their victory against Ivory Coast in their African Nations Cup final soccer match at the Stade De L'Amitie Stadium in Libreville February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Zambia's players celebrate their victory against Ivory Coast in their African Nations Cup final soccer match at the Stade De L'Amitie Stadium in Libreville February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, February 13, 2012

Zambia's players celebrate their victory against Ivory Coast in their African Nations Cup final soccer match at the Stade De L'Amitie Stadium in Libreville February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 18
<p>Phil Mickelson reacts after missing his eagle putt on the second green during the final round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Phil Mickelson reacts after missing his eagle putt on the second green during the final round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Monday, February 13, 2012

Phil Mickelson reacts after missing his eagle putt on the second green during the final round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 18
<p>Off road racers rock crawl and tip over in the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

Off road racers rock crawl and tip over in the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, February 13, 2012

Off road racers rock crawl and tip over in the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
9 / 18
<p>Michael Phelps poses for a portrait at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Bronx borough of New York February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Michael Phelps poses for a portrait at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Bronx borough of New York February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, February 13, 2012

Michael Phelps poses for a portrait at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Bronx borough of New York February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 18
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain races during a training session at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain races during a training session at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Monday, February 13, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain races during a training session at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
11 / 18
<p>Toronto Maple Leafs center Mikhail Grabovski (84) collides with the Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (in net) for a penalty during the third period of their NHL ice hockey game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

Toronto Maple Leafs center Mikhail Grabovski (84) collides with the Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (in net) for a penalty during the third period of their NHL ice hockey game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim...more

Monday, February 13, 2012

Toronto Maple Leafs center Mikhail Grabovski (84) collides with the Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (in net) for a penalty during the third period of their NHL ice hockey game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
12 / 18
<p>Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala and his co-driver Miika Anttila drive towards victory in their Ford Fiesta RS WRC during the 21st and last stage of the WRC Rally of Sweden in Hagfors, Sweden, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Micke Fransson/Scanpix Sweden </p>

Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala and his co-driver Miika Anttila drive towards victory in their Ford Fiesta RS WRC during the 21st and last stage of the WRC Rally of Sweden in Hagfors, Sweden, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Micke Fransson/Scanpix Sweden more

Monday, February 13, 2012

Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala and his co-driver Miika Anttila drive towards victory in their Ford Fiesta RS WRC during the 21st and last stage of the WRC Rally of Sweden in Hagfors, Sweden, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Micke Fransson/Scanpix Sweden

Close
13 / 18
<p>Athletes compete during the men's 4 x 10 km classic/free relay race at the Cross-Country World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave February 12, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

Athletes compete during the men's 4 x 10 km classic/free relay race at the Cross-Country World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave February 12, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, February 13, 2012

Athletes compete during the men's 4 x 10 km classic/free relay race at the Cross-Country World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave February 12, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
14 / 18
<p>Toronto Maple Leafs goalie James Reimer is seen in the pre-game spotlight against the Edmonton Oilers before their NHL hockey game in Toronto February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie James Reimer is seen in the pre-game spotlight against the Edmonton Oilers before their NHL hockey game in Toronto February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, February 13, 2012

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie James Reimer is seen in the pre-game spotlight against the Edmonton Oilers before their NHL hockey game in Toronto February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
15 / 18
<p>Kail Piho of Estonia soars through the air during the LH Individual Gundersen jumping competition at the FIS World Cup Nordic Combined in Almaty February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

Kail Piho of Estonia soars through the air during the LH Individual Gundersen jumping competition at the FIS World Cup Nordic Combined in Almaty February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, February 13, 2012

Kail Piho of Estonia soars through the air during the LH Individual Gundersen jumping competition at the FIS World Cup Nordic Combined in Almaty February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
16 / 18
<p>A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play Manchester City in their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play Manchester City in their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, February 13, 2012

A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play Manchester City in their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
17 / 18
<p>Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) dunks the ball over the Charlotte Bobcats during their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina February 11, 2012. Both teams, the Los Angeles Stars and Carolina Cougars, are wearing retro uniforms for the game. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) dunks the ball over the Charlotte Bobcats during their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina February 11, 2012. Both teams, the Los Angeles Stars and Carolina Cougars, are wearing...more

Monday, February 13, 2012

Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) dunks the ball over the Charlotte Bobcats during their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina February 11, 2012. Both teams, the Los Angeles Stars and Carolina Cougars, are wearing retro uniforms for the game. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
India vs Australia - fourth ODI

India vs Australia - fourth ODI

Next Slideshows

India vs Australia - fourth ODI

India vs Australia - fourth ODI

Action from the India vs Australia ODI match of the Commonwealth Bank Series.

12 Feb 2012
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

A collection of pictures showcasing cricketer Yuvraj Singh's career so far.

06 Feb 2012
India vs Australia - First ODI

India vs Australia - First ODI

Snapshots from the first ODI between India and Australia in Melbourne.

05 Feb 2012
India vs Australia second T20 match at Melbourne

India vs Australia second T20 match at Melbourne

India beat Australia to finally end losing streak on foreign soil

03 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast