Week in sports
New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson skids by, in his number 48 car, as fellow driver Jeff Gordon, in his number 24 car, flips over during a crash coming out of turn 4 during the second-to-last lap of the 34th annual Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
St. Louis Blues' Ryan Reaves (R) and Chicago Blackhawks' John Scott fight during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Chicago, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Team Sky cyclist Matthew Crampton (R) crashes in the Men's Keirin Second Round Race in the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Vietnam female boxing team practise at a training center in Hanoi February 17, 2012. Vietnam plans to send its boxers to North Korea for training in preparation for the London 2012 Olympic Games in July, according to local media. REUTERS/Kham
Liverpool's Glen Johnson (bottom) challenges Brighton and Hove Albion's Ingo Calderon during their FA Cup fifth-round soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin drives to the basket between Dallas Mavericks forward Shawn Marion (R) and guard Vince Carter in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Ukrainian WBC heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko (L) lands a punch on British challenger Dereck Chisora during their title bout in Munich February 18, 2012. Klitschko won the fight after 12 rounds by a 3-0 judge decision. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cyclists ride during a training session at the velodrome for the London 2012 Olympic Games in London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kyle Busch exits his number 18 car to celebrate his win at the 34th annual Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Ole Miss University's Terrance Henry (top) dunks the basketball over top the University of Kentucky's defense during the first half of play in their NCAA basketball game at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Athletes take part in a diving practice session at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 17, 2012. The FINA Diving World Cup begins here February 20. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
World Champion Sally Pearson of Australia competes in the women's 100 metres hurdles final during the Sydney Track Classic February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
BVB Dortmund's Kevin Grosskreutz (L) scores past Thomas Kraft of Hertha Berlin during their first division Bundesliga soccer match in Berlin February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (R) and Jered Jeffries celebrate their win against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Bill Haas of the United States celebrates after making a birdie putt on the second playoff hole during the final round of the Northern Trust Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus kisses her trophy after defeating Samantha Stosur of Australia in the final of the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Ukrainian WBC heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko celebrates his victory over British challenger Dereck Chisora after their title bout in Munich February 18, 2012. Klitschko won the fight after 12 rounds by a 3-0 judge decision. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
