Mon Feb 20, 2012

Week in sports

New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson skids by, in his number 48 car, as fellow driver Jeff Gordon, in his number 24 car, flips over during a crash coming out of turn 4 during the second-to-last lap of the 34th annual Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>St. Louis Blues' Ryan Reaves (R) and Chicago Blackhawks' John Scott fight during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Chicago, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>Team Sky cyclist Matthew Crampton (R) crashes in the Men's Keirin Second Round Race in the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>Members of the Vietnam female boxing team practise at a training center in Hanoi February 17, 2012. Vietnam plans to send its boxers to North Korea for training in preparation for the London 2012 Olympic Games in July, according to local media. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>Liverpool's Glen Johnson (bottom) challenges Brighton and Hove Albion's Ingo Calderon during their FA Cup fifth-round soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin drives to the basket between Dallas Mavericks forward Shawn Marion (R) and guard Vince Carter in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>Ukrainian WBC heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko (L) lands a punch on British challenger Dereck Chisora during their title bout in Munich February 18, 2012. Klitschko won the fight after 12 rounds by a 3-0 judge decision. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>Cyclists ride during a training session at the velodrome for the London 2012 Olympic Games in London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kyle Busch exits his number 18 car to celebrate his win at the 34th annual Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>Ole Miss University's Terrance Henry (top) dunks the basketball over top the University of Kentucky's defense during the first half of play in their NCAA basketball game at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>Athletes take part in a diving practice session at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 17, 2012. The FINA Diving World Cup begins here February 20. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>World Champion Sally Pearson of Australia competes in the women's 100 metres hurdles final during the Sydney Track Classic February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>BVB Dortmund's Kevin Grosskreutz (L) scores past Thomas Kraft of Hertha Berlin during their first division Bundesliga soccer match in Berlin February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (R) and Jered Jeffries celebrate their win against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>Bill Haas of the United States celebrates after making a birdie putt on the second playoff hole during the final round of the Northern Trust Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus kisses her trophy after defeating Samantha Stosur of Australia in the final of the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

<p>Ukrainian WBC heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko celebrates his victory over British challenger Dereck Chisora after their title bout in Munich February 18, 2012. Klitschko won the fight after 12 rounds by a 3-0 judge decision. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Monday, February 20, 2012

