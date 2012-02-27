Edition:
Week in sports

<p>Clay Greenfield in his number 68 Ford (L) and Mike Skinner in his number 8 Chevrolet collide during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

<p>West All-Star Russell Westbrook (R) of the Oklahoma Thunder dunks as East All Stars LeBron James (L) and West's Kevin Love looks on during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Ronald Martinez/Pool </p>

<p>Official Jonny Murray (R) tries to break up a fight between Lars Ellar (L) and Florida Panthers Jason Garrison (C) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida February 26, 2012.. REUTERS/Rhona Wise </p>

<p>Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (C) has his penalty saved by Cardiff City's Tom Heaton during their English League Cup final soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Napoli's Ezequiel Lavezzi (obscured) celebrates with his teammates after scoring as Inter Milan's goalkeeper Julio Cesar (R) watches during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Paolo stadium in Naples February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his second shot from the sand on the third hole during the semifinal round of the WGC Accenture Matchplay Championships golf tournament in Marana, Arizona, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

<p>Jorge Luis Pupo of Cuba is photographed diving using an in-camera multiple exposure technique during the Men's 3m Springboard Diveoff at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Porto's Cristian Sapunaru (L) battles for the ball with CD Feirense's Diogo Cunha during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at the Dragao stadium in Porto February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

<p>Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over a man sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>Austria's Clemens Schattscheider competes during the men's Big Air FIS World Cup competition in Quebec City, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

<p>Ireland's Rob Kearney (L) is tackled by Italy's Tommaso Benvenuti at the Aviva Stadium during their next Six Nations rugby match in Dublin February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

<p>Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes during the 2012 Freestyle Skiing World Cup women's event in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

<p>Liverpool's players celebrate after their English League Cup final soccer match against Cardiff City at Wembley Stadium in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>A group of trucks crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. The event is one of the races leading up to the 54th Daytona 500 on February 26. REUTERS/Pool-Chris Graythen </p>

<p>Switzerland's Didier Cuche speeds down the slope during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in Crans-Montana, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

<p>Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts after clearing the bar to win the women's pole vault at the XL Galan indoor athletics meeting in Stockholm February 23, 2012. Olympic pole vault champion Isinbayeva showed she was back to her best with an indoor world record of 5.01 metres to win the event at the XL Galan indoor meeting in Stockholm by 29 centimetres on Thursday. REUTERS/Jens Lestrade/Scanpix </p>

<p>Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet, is caught between Paul Menard in his number 27 Chevrolet and David Gililand in his number 38 Ford during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Gatorade Duel #1 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2012. The running of the 54th Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 26. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

<p>Matt Kenseth takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Gatorade Duel #2 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2012. The running of the 54th Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 26. REUTERS/Chris Graythen/Pool</p>

<p>Mai Nakagawa of Japan dives in the final of the women's 10m Platform competition at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

<p>Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez (R) crashes as he fights for the ball with FC Basel's (FCB) David Abraham (L) and Park Joo-Ho during their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match in Basel February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Audrey Labeau of France dives during the Women's 10m platform preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Norway's Anders Fannemel soars through the air during the first round of the Ski-Flying World Championships in Vikersund February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

<p>The snow flies as Philadelphia Flyers' Andrej Meszaros (L) and Edmonton Oilers' Ben Eager put on the brakes in a race for the loose puck during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Edmonton February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber </p>

<p>Italy's Armin Bauer competes during the NH Individual Gundersen 10 km race at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Liberec February 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

