Mon May 7, 2012

Week in sports

<p>Runners start during a men's 100m heat at the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Runners start during a men's 100m heat at the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Slovakia's goalkeeper Jan Laco looks at the puck during their 2012 IIHF men's ice hockey World Championship game with Finland in Helsinki May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Slovakia's goalkeeper Jan Laco looks at the puck during their 2012 IIHF men's ice hockey World Championship game with Finland in Helsinki May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>WBC super welterweight champion Canelo Alvarez (R) of Mexico lands a punch on Shane Mosley of the U.S. during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

WBC super welterweight champion Canelo Alvarez (R) of Mexico lands a punch on Shane Mosley of the U.S. during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Scott Bajere reacts after the finals of the men's 200m during the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Scott Bajere reacts after the finals of the men's 200m during the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs past Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs past Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Baltimore Orioles center fielder Chris Davis can't catch a double hit by Boston Red David Ortiz during the eighth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Chris Davis can't catch a double hit by Boston Red David Ortiz during the eighth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Competitors take part in the finals of the men's 3000m Steeplechase during the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Competitors take part in the finals of the men's 3000m Steeplechase during the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Spain's Maider Unda Gonzalez de Audicana (R) and France's Cynthia Vescan compete in the women's freestyle wrestling 72 kg category final during the International Vantaa Cup 2012 wrestling championship, which is also an Olympic qualifying tournament, in Vantaa May 6, 2012. Audicana won the match. REUTERS/Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva </p>

Spain's Maider Unda Gonzalez de Audicana (R) and France's Cynthia Vescan compete in the women's freestyle wrestling 72 kg category final during the International Vantaa Cup 2012 wrestling championship, which is also an Olympic qualifying tournament, in Vantaa May 6, 2012. Audicana won the match. REUTERS/Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva

<p>I'll Have Another with jockey Mario Gutierrez (C) in the irons wins the 138th Kentucky Derby ahead of Bodemeister at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

I'll Have Another with jockey Mario Gutierrez (C) in the irons wins the 138th Kentucky Derby ahead of Bodemeister at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>A boy practices with a punch bag at the Rockero Alcazar gym in the low-income neighbourhood of Curundu in Panama City May 3, 2012. The gym is named after Panamenian boxer and WBO super flyweight champion Pedro Rockero Alcazar, who died in 2002. The gym is staffed with volunteer boxing trainers and membership is free. The gym focuses on nurturing healthy lifestyles in youth between the ages of 7 to 18, as a means to distract them from joining gangs, according to trainer Luis Nune. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

A boy practices with a punch bag at the Rockero Alcazar gym in the low-income neighbourhood of Curundu in Panama City May 3, 2012. The gym is named after Panamenian boxer and WBO super flyweight champion Pedro Rockero Alcazar, who died in 2002. The...more

<p>Juventus' Marco Borriello (L) celebrates with his teammate Leonardo Bonucci, wearing a faceguard, after scoring against Cagliari during their Serie A soccer match at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino </p>

Juventus' Marco Borriello (L) celebrates with his teammate Leonardo Bonucci, wearing a faceguard, after scoring against Cagliari during their Serie A soccer match at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

<p>Kalex Moto2 rider Axel Pons of Spain loses control of his motorcycle during the Portuguese Grand Prix in Estoril May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Kalex Moto2 rider Axel Pons of Spain loses control of his motorcycle during the Portuguese Grand Prix in Estoril May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Rikke Skov of Viborg fights for the ball with Piroska Szamoransky (L) and Monika Kovacsicz (R) of Rail Cargo FTC during their Women's Cup Winner's Cup final first leg handball match in Dabas, 30 km (19 miles) east of Budapest, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Rikke Skov of Viborg fights for the ball with Piroska Szamoransky (L) and Monika Kovacsicz (R) of Rail Cargo FTC during their Women's Cup Winner's Cup final first leg handball match in Dabas, 30 km (19 miles) east of Budapest, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Alexandre Depatie of Canada competes during the men's 3m springboard final at the Canada Cup 2012 diving competition in Montreal, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean </p>

Alexandre Depatie of Canada competes during the men's 3m springboard final at the Canada Cup 2012 diving competition in Montreal, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

<p>Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (L) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder's Nick Collison (4) during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney</p>

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (L) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder's Nick Collison (4) during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

<p>China's Cui Quixia (L) is closely marked by Britain's Sarah Thomas during the women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

China's Cui Quixia (L) is closely marked by Britain's Sarah Thomas during the women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista is backed off by a pitch at the home plate in the seventh inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Toronto May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill </p>

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista is backed off by a pitch at the home plate in the seventh inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Toronto May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (front) dribbles past Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff in Chicago May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (front) dribbles past Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff in Chicago May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Real Madrid's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates a goal during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Real Madrid's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates a goal during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Podcast