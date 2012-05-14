Week in sports
Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cyclists ride in the mountains during Stage 1 of the Tour of California cycling race in Cazadero, California May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Wu Peng of China competes in the preliminaries of the men's 200m butterfly event during the USA Swimming Grand Prix Charlotte Ultra Swim at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, North Carolina May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner
Bruno (R) of Fluminense fights for the ball with Marcio Azevedo of Botafogo during their Carioca Championship final soccer match in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Los Angeles Lakers' Jordan Hill fights for a rebound with Denver Nuggets' Kenneth Faried (front) during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olympic hopeful, archer Crispen Duenas of Canada, poses for a portrait in Mississauga, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the socialist government...more
Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee lies on the floor after being fouled during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A longtime exposure shows participants taking part in the Grand Prix of Bern running event in Bern May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Elisa Haemmerle of Austria performs on the uneven bars during the women's qualification event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Brussels May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Cuba's Olympic hurdling champion Dayron Robles trains in Havana May 8, 2012. Robles will race in the United States for the first time next month, athletics sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who also holds the world record in 110...more
Austrian table tennis players Chen Weixing, Li Qiangbing, Robert Gardos and Werner Schlager (LtoR) serve the ball during a training session in Schwechat outside Vienna May 2, 2012. Chen, Li, Gardos and Schleger will participate at the 2012 Olympic...more
U.S. trampoline gymnast Michael Devine trains for the London 2012 Olympics at his home gym, the J and J Tumbling and Trampoline Team Center, while his coach Shaun Kempton (L) looks on in Pecatonica, Illinois, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Williams Formula One team crew members try to extinguish a fire that broke out inside their garage following the Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, May 13, 2012. A fire broke out in the garage for unknown...more
(L-R) Atlanta Hawks Al Horford and Boston Celtics Avery Bradley look on as Atlanta Hawks Jeff Teague loses control of the ball during the second half of Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball series in Boston, Massachusetts May 10,...more
Michael Phelps competes in the preliminaries of the men's 200m butterfly event during the USA Swimming Grand Prix Charlotte Ultra Swim at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, North Carolina May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner
Los Angeles Kings' Dwight King (R) celebrates his second period goal on Phoenix Coyotes' goalie Mike Smith during Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals in Glendale, Arizona May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Young female gymnasts practice as a coach looks on as another takes a break during a gymnastics class for children aged between seven and ten at the Shichahai Sports School in Beijing March 21, 2012. The state-run Shichahai sports school, located in...more
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the English Premier League trophy following their soccer match against Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
