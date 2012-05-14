Edition:
<p>Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Week in sports

Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Cyclists ride in the mountains during Stage 1 of the Tour of California cycling race in Cazadero, California May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Cyclists ride in the mountains during Stage 1 of the Tour of California cycling race in Cazadero, California May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Cyclists ride in the mountains during Stage 1 of the Tour of California cycling race in Cazadero, California May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Wu Peng of China competes in the preliminaries of the men's 200m butterfly event during the USA Swimming Grand Prix Charlotte Ultra Swim at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, North Carolina May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner</p>

Wu Peng of China competes in the preliminaries of the men's 200m butterfly event during the USA Swimming Grand Prix Charlotte Ultra Swim at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, North Carolina May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Wu Peng of China competes in the preliminaries of the men's 200m butterfly event during the USA Swimming Grand Prix Charlotte Ultra Swim at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, North Carolina May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

<p>Bruno (R) of Fluminense fights for the ball with Marcio Azevedo of Botafogo during their Carioca Championship final soccer match in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Bruno (R) of Fluminense fights for the ball with Marcio Azevedo of Botafogo during their Carioca Championship final soccer match in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Bruno (R) of Fluminense fights for the ball with Marcio Azevedo of Botafogo during their Carioca Championship final soccer match in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Jordan Hill fights for a rebound with Denver Nuggets' Kenneth Faried (front) during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Lakers' Jordan Hill fights for a rebound with Denver Nuggets' Kenneth Faried (front) during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Los Angeles Lakers' Jordan Hill fights for a rebound with Denver Nuggets' Kenneth Faried (front) during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Olympic hopeful, archer Crispen Duenas of Canada, poses for a portrait in Mississauga, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Olympic hopeful, archer Crispen Duenas of Canada, poses for a portrait in Mississauga, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Olympic hopeful, archer Crispen Duenas of Canada, poses for a portrait in Mississauga, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the socialist government of President Hugo Chavez - a highly controversial figure who has polarized Venezuela but is credited with pouring unprecedented resources into grassroots sports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the socialist government...more

A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the socialist government of President Hugo Chavez - a highly controversial figure who has polarized Venezuela but is credited with pouring unprecedented resources into grassroots sports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee lies on the floor after being fouled during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee lies on the floor after being fouled during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee lies on the floor after being fouled during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A longtime exposure shows participants taking part in the Grand Prix of Bern running event in Bern May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

A longtime exposure shows participants taking part in the Grand Prix of Bern running event in Bern May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

A longtime exposure shows participants taking part in the Grand Prix of Bern running event in Bern May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

<p>Elisa Haemmerle of Austria performs on the uneven bars during the women's qualification event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Brussels May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Elisa Haemmerle of Austria performs on the uneven bars during the women's qualification event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Brussels May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Elisa Haemmerle of Austria performs on the uneven bars during the women's qualification event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Brussels May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Cuba's Olympic hurdling champion Dayron Robles trains in Havana May 8, 2012. Robles will race in the United States for the first time next month, athletics sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who also holds the world record in 110 metres hurdles, will race in both the June 2 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon and the June 9 Adidas Grand Prix in New York City, the sources said. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Cuba's Olympic hurdling champion Dayron Robles trains in Havana May 8, 2012. Robles will race in the United States for the first time next month, athletics sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who also holds the world record in 110...more

Cuba's Olympic hurdling champion Dayron Robles trains in Havana May 8, 2012. Robles will race in the United States for the first time next month, athletics sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who also holds the world record in 110 metres hurdles, will race in both the June 2 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon and the June 9 Adidas Grand Prix in New York City, the sources said. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Austrian table tennis players Chen Weixing, Li Qiangbing, Robert Gardos and Werner Schlager (LtoR) serve the ball during a training session in Schwechat outside Vienna May 2, 2012. Chen, Li, Gardos and Schleger will participate at the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

Austrian table tennis players Chen Weixing, Li Qiangbing, Robert Gardos and Werner Schlager (LtoR) serve the ball during a training session in Schwechat outside Vienna May 2, 2012. Chen, Li, Gardos and Schleger will participate at the 2012 Olympic...more

Austrian table tennis players Chen Weixing, Li Qiangbing, Robert Gardos and Werner Schlager (LtoR) serve the ball during a training session in Schwechat outside Vienna May 2, 2012. Chen, Li, Gardos and Schleger will participate at the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>U.S. trampoline gymnast Michael Devine trains for the London 2012 Olympics at his home gym, the J and J Tumbling and Trampoline Team Center, while his coach Shaun Kempton (L) looks on in Pecatonica, Illinois, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

U.S. trampoline gymnast Michael Devine trains for the London 2012 Olympics at his home gym, the J and J Tumbling and Trampoline Team Center, while his coach Shaun Kempton (L) looks on in Pecatonica, Illinois, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

U.S. trampoline gymnast Michael Devine trains for the London 2012 Olympics at his home gym, the J and J Tumbling and Trampoline Team Center, while his coach Shaun Kempton (L) looks on in Pecatonica, Illinois, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Williams Formula One team crew members try to extinguish a fire that broke out inside their garage following the Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, May 13, 2012. A fire broke out in the garage for unknown reasons while the crew was celebrating the victory of Pastor Maldonado, Williams first triumph in 132 races and nearly eight years. REUTERS/Josep Loaso</p>

Williams Formula One team crew members try to extinguish a fire that broke out inside their garage following the Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, May 13, 2012. A fire broke out in the garage for unknown...more

Williams Formula One team crew members try to extinguish a fire that broke out inside their garage following the Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, May 13, 2012. A fire broke out in the garage for unknown reasons while the crew was celebrating the victory of Pastor Maldonado, Williams first triumph in 132 races and nearly eight years. REUTERS/Josep Loaso

<p>(L-R) Atlanta Hawks Al Horford and Boston Celtics Avery Bradley look on as Atlanta Hawks Jeff Teague loses control of the ball during the second half of Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball series in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

(L-R) Atlanta Hawks Al Horford and Boston Celtics Avery Bradley look on as Atlanta Hawks Jeff Teague loses control of the ball during the second half of Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball series in Boston, Massachusetts May 10,...more

(L-R) Atlanta Hawks Al Horford and Boston Celtics Avery Bradley look on as Atlanta Hawks Jeff Teague loses control of the ball during the second half of Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball series in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Michael Phelps competes in the preliminaries of the men's 200m butterfly event during the USA Swimming Grand Prix Charlotte Ultra Swim at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, North Carolina May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner</p>

Michael Phelps competes in the preliminaries of the men's 200m butterfly event during the USA Swimming Grand Prix Charlotte Ultra Swim at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, North Carolina May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Michael Phelps competes in the preliminaries of the men's 200m butterfly event during the USA Swimming Grand Prix Charlotte Ultra Swim at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, North Carolina May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

<p>Los Angeles Kings' Dwight King (R) celebrates his second period goal on Phoenix Coyotes' goalie Mike Smith during Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals in Glendale, Arizona May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Los Angeles Kings' Dwight King (R) celebrates his second period goal on Phoenix Coyotes' goalie Mike Smith during Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals in Glendale, Arizona May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Los Angeles Kings' Dwight King (R) celebrates his second period goal on Phoenix Coyotes' goalie Mike Smith during Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals in Glendale, Arizona May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Young female gymnasts practice as a coach looks on as another takes a break during a gymnastics class for children aged between seven and ten at the Shichahai Sports School in Beijing March 21, 2012. The state-run Shichahai sports school, located in central Beijing and not far from the top leadership compound at Zhongnanhai, the government begins training young athletes from as young as 6. Dubbed "the cradle of world champions" in a gold-embossed stone plinth outside one of its entrances, the school has raised 39 world champions and seven Olympic ones. Large Chinese flags dominate the austere gyms and other training rooms. When Chinese athletes swept to the top of the gold medal table during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the feat was accompanied by a wave of national pride, the culmination of China's "100 year dream" to host the world's most prestigious sports event. Whether China can repeat that feat at this year's London games will surely be watched closely by all. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Young female gymnasts practice as a coach looks on as another takes a break during a gymnastics class for children aged between seven and ten at the Shichahai Sports School in Beijing March 21, 2012. The state-run Shichahai sports school, located in...more

Young female gymnasts practice as a coach looks on as another takes a break during a gymnastics class for children aged between seven and ten at the Shichahai Sports School in Beijing March 21, 2012. The state-run Shichahai sports school, located in central Beijing and not far from the top leadership compound at Zhongnanhai, the government begins training young athletes from as young as 6. Dubbed "the cradle of world champions" in a gold-embossed stone plinth outside one of its entrances, the school has raised 39 world champions and seven Olympic ones. Large Chinese flags dominate the austere gyms and other training rooms. When Chinese athletes swept to the top of the gold medal table during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the feat was accompanied by a wave of national pride, the culmination of China's "100 year dream" to host the world's most prestigious sports event. Whether China can repeat that feat at this year's London games will surely be watched closely by all. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the English Premier League trophy following their soccer match against Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the English Premier League trophy following their soccer match against Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the English Premier League trophy following their soccer match against Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

