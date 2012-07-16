Week in Sports

Britain's David Haye celebrates his win over compatriot Dereck Chisora after scoring a fifth round knockout in their fight for the vacant WBO and WBA International Heavyweight Championship at Upton Park in London July 14, 2012. The pair were involved in an ugly brawl at a news conference in Munich last February following Chisora's defeat by WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko. The British Boxing Board of Control would not sanction Saturday's fight because neither boxer held a British licence. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh