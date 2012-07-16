Week in Sports

Edition:
Monday, July 16, 2012

Kalex Moto2 rider Pol Espargaro (front) of Spain crashes with Motobi Moto2 rider Johann Zarco of France during the third practice session for the Italian motorcycling Grand Prix at Mugello circuit July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, July 16, 2012

Mud flies off a competitor's shoes as he runs out of an obstacle during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and fire. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, July 16, 2012

Britain's David Haye celebrates his win over compatriot Dereck Chisora after scoring a fifth round knockout in their fight for the vacant WBO and WBA International Heavyweight Championship at Upton Park in London July 14, 2012. The pair were involved in an ugly brawl at a news conference in Munich last February following Chisora's defeat by WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko. The British Boxing Board of Control would not sanction Saturday's fight because neither boxer held a British licence. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, July 16, 2012

Competitors run in the women's 400m during the Diamond League London Grand Prix athletics meet at Crystal Palace in London July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, July 16, 2012

The pack of riders cycles past a woman on a horse during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, July 16, 2012

Palestinian athletes exchange blows during a local boxing championship in the West Bank city of Nablus July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, July 16, 2012

A young gymnast practices skills with his legs in a vessel during a training session at a local juvenile sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 16, 2012

PGA Chief Executive Sandy Jones (R) puts his arm around real estate magnate Donald Trump as they play golf during the opening of the Trump International Golf Links golf course near Aberdeen, northeast Scotland July 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, July 16, 2012

Observers take pictures as an extreme cycling enthusiast performs a stunt with a bicycle during a diving activity at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province July 9, 2012. This activity, which is held by local netizens, attracts many extreme cycling enthusiasts to take part, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, July 16, 2012

Young male gymnasts (bottom) stretch their legs as a female gymnast jumps on a stage at a local juvenile sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 16, 2012

Independiente Santa Fe's soccer players celebrate with their trophies after beating Deportivo Pasto to win the Colombian First Division "League Postobon" soccer championship in Bogota July 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Monday, July 16, 2012

Rabobank Cycling Team rider Luis Leon Sanchez of Spain cycles in a break away during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, July 16, 2012

Competitors work to pull a woman up an obstacle where competitors must jump to the top of a half pipe during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and fire. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, July 16, 2012

The shadow of Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia is cast on the ground as he returns to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their final match at the ATP Mercedes Cup tennis tournament in Stuttgart July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Monday, July 16, 2012

FC Luzern's (FCL) Sally Sarr (L) fights for the ball against FC Zuerich's (FCZ) Amine Chermiti (R) during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Lucerne July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato

Monday, July 16, 2012

Competitors start during MX1 FIM motocross World Championship event in Kegums July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Monday, July 16, 2012

Janieve Russell (R) of Jamaica competes to win the 400 m hurdles final as Shamier Little (L) of the U.S. falls down at the IAAF World Junior Championships at Lluis Company Olympic stadium in Barcelona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, July 16, 2012

Dave McKay of Canada competes in the pole vault at the Toronto International Track & Field Games in Toronto, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, July 16, 2012

Dominican Republic's Yack Martinez (L) goes for a basket against Nigeria's Ejike Ugboaja during their 2012 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Caracas July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Monday, July 16, 2012

A young gymnast practices on the balance beam under a Chinese national flag and the Olympic rings during a training session at a juvenile gymnastics training base in Wuhan, Hubei province July 13, 2012. The photos hung on the wall are three former Olympics gold medalists (from L) Li Shanshan, Yang Wei, Cheng Fei, and a member of China's London Olympics Gymnastics Squad Huang Qiushuang (R). All of them used to train at this base before attending the Chinese national gymnastics team. REUTERS/Stringer

