Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 13, 2012 | 12:40am IST

Week in sports

<p>Oakland Raiders kick returner Taiwan Jones reaches for a fumble that the Baltimore Ravens recovered in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Oakland Raiders kick returner Taiwan Jones reaches for a fumble that the Baltimore Ravens recovered in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Oakland Raiders kick returner Taiwan Jones reaches for a fumble that the Baltimore Ravens recovered in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
1 / 15
<p>Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
2 / 15
<p>Chris John of Indonesia (R) lands a right hand on Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo of Thailand during their WBA super world featherweight title fight at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Chris John of Indonesia (R) lands a right hand on Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo of Thailand during their WBA super world featherweight title fight at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Chris John of Indonesia (R) lands a right hand on Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo of Thailand during their WBA super world featherweight title fight at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
3 / 15
<p>Superboat Extreme offshore race boats make the turn at the Key West World Championship in Key West, Florida in this November 9, 2012 handout photo supplied by the Florida Keys News Bureau. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout </p>

Superboat Extreme offshore race boats make the turn at the Key West World Championship in Key West, Florida in this November 9, 2012 handout photo supplied by the Florida Keys News Bureau. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout more

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Superboat Extreme offshore race boats make the turn at the Key West World Championship in Key West, Florida in this November 9, 2012 handout photo supplied by the Florida Keys News Bureau. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout

Close
4 / 15
<p>New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) intercepts a pass away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drew Davis (19) during the second half of their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) intercepts a pass away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drew Davis (19) during the second half of their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) intercepts a pass away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drew Davis (19) during the second half of their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
5 / 15
<p>Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo (back) falls behind Paul Bird's James Ellison of Britain during the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo (back) falls behind Paul Bird's James Ellison of Britain during the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo (back) falls behind Paul Bird's James Ellison of Britain during the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
6 / 15
<p>AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 15
<p>Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs over New York Jets defensive tackle Mike DeVito (bottom) and into the endzone while for a fourth quarter touchdown of their NFL football game in Seattle on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs over New York Jets defensive tackle Mike DeVito (bottom) and into the endzone while for a fourth quarter touchdown of their NFL football game in Seattle on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony...more

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs over New York Jets defensive tackle Mike DeVito (bottom) and into the endzone while for a fourth quarter touchdown of their NFL football game in Seattle on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
8 / 15
<p>Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Madison Cable (L) warms up with her team before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Carrier Classic college basketball game being played on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Madison Cable (L) warms up with her team before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Carrier Classic college basketball game being played on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina November 9,...more

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Madison Cable (L) warms up with her team before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Carrier Classic college basketball game being played on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
9 / 15
<p>A multiple exposure photograph shows Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro as he serves to Spain's David Ferrer during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

A multiple exposure photograph shows Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro as he serves to Spain's David Ferrer during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez more

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A multiple exposure photograph shows Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro as he serves to Spain's David Ferrer during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 15
<p>Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (15) chases down a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (15) chases down a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (15) chases down a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 15
<p>New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning (10) has the ball knocked loose by Cincinnati Bengals' Wallace Gilberry (95) for the fumble during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning (10) has the ball knocked loose by Cincinnati Bengals' Wallace Gilberry (95) for the fumble during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11,...more

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning (10) has the ball knocked loose by Cincinnati Bengals' Wallace Gilberry (95) for the fumble during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
12 / 15
<p>Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 15
<p>Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
14 / 15
<p>San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (C) watches as his field goal attempt against the St. Louis Rams misses in the overtime period during their NFL football game in San Francisco, California November 11, 2012. The 49ers holder Andy Lee (L) and the Rams' Bradley Fletcher look on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (C) watches as his field goal attempt against the St. Louis Rams misses in the overtime period during their NFL football game in San Francisco, California November 11, 2012. The 49ers holder Andy Lee (L) and the...more

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (C) watches as his field goal attempt against the St. Louis Rams misses in the overtime period during their NFL football game in San Francisco, California November 11, 2012. The 49ers holder Andy Lee (L) and the Rams' Bradley Fletcher look on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Fall of Lance Armstrong

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Next Slideshows

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong could be jailed and cycling could be dropped from the Olympics as a result of his reported admission to using performance-enhancing drugs.

16 Jan 2013
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week

05 Nov 2012
Traditional wrestling in India

Traditional wrestling in India

Wrestling in muddy arenas is an age-old tradition

02 Nov 2012
Football in India

Football in India

From cricketers to celebrities, from visiting international soccer stars to street football, there’s a huge following for the sport in India.

01 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast