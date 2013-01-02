Edition:
Week in sports

Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher is splashed with Gatorade after his team defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Martel Moore (L) scores a third quarter touchdown as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (R) looks on during the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida January 1,...more

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Football fans take pictures as a B-1 Stealth bomber performs a fly-over at the start of the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Curt Phillips (10) is tackled by Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8), Josh Mauro (90) and Alex Carter (25) during the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw holds the Rose Bowl trophy after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers to win the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Team USA's Riley Barber (R) scores a goal on Czech Republic's goalie Matej Machovsky (L) during the second period of their quarter-final game at the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dives to steal the ball from New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine more

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Tottenham Hotspur's Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Czech Republic's Lukas Hlava crashes during the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Germany's Martin Schmitt soars over spectators during the second practice session for the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (46) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Dallas Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabaugh (43) during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) celebrates his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys with team mate Logan Paulsen (82) during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland December 30, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan rips off his head set while protesting a penalty against the Cowboys late in the second half of their NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland December 30, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Challenger Ryo Akaho (L) punches defending champion Yota Sato during their WBC super flyweight boxing title match in Tokyo December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Students and families from Newtown, Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School stand on the field during the national anthem before the New York Giants NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 30,...more

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

New York Giants David Wilson does a backflip as he celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their women's singles match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

