Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 14, 2011 | 6:55pm IST

Weekly sports highlights

<p>Fans of El Zamalek celebrate during their friendly soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Cairo Stadium, November 10, 2011. Egypt's Zamalek hosted Spain's Atletico Madrid in a friendly match as part of celebrations of the club's centenary year. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Fans of El Zamalek celebrate during their friendly soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Cairo Stadium, November 10, 2011. Egypt's Zamalek hosted Spain's Atletico Madrid in a friendly match as part of celebrations of the club's centenary year....more

Monday, November 14, 2011

Fans of El Zamalek celebrate during their friendly soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Cairo Stadium, November 10, 2011. Egypt's Zamalek hosted Spain's Atletico Madrid in a friendly match as part of celebrations of the club's centenary year. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 20
<p>Michigan State Spartans center Adreian Payne (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward John Henson (31) at the NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado, California, November 11 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Michigan State Spartans center Adreian Payne (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward John Henson (31) at the NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado,...more

Monday, November 14, 2011

Michigan State Spartans center Adreian Payne (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward John Henson (31) at the NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado, California, November 11 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 20
<p>Baseball player Wilson Ramos kisses his girlfriend after being rescued in Valencia, Venezuela, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Luis Hernandez </p>

Baseball player Wilson Ramos kisses his girlfriend after being rescued in Valencia, Venezuela, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Luis Hernandez

Monday, November 14, 2011

Baseball player Wilson Ramos kisses his girlfriend after being rescued in Valencia, Venezuela, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Luis Hernandez

Close
3 / 20
<p>New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (R) dives into the end zone for a touchdown through the arms of New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips in the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (R) dives into the end zone for a touchdown through the arms of New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips in the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, November 6, 2011....more

Monday, November 14, 2011

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (R) dives into the end zone for a touchdown through the arms of New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips in the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 20
<p>Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico fights Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their WBO welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico fights Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their WBO welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, November 14, 2011

Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico fights Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their WBO welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
5 / 20
<p>Jockey Cornelio Velasquez (R) aboard Afleet Again runs to win first place past jockey Shaun Bridgmohan aboard Giant Oak (5) and jockey John Velazquez aboard Birdrun in the Marathon during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Jockey Cornelio Velasquez (R) aboard Afleet Again runs to win first place past jockey Shaun Bridgmohan aboard Giant Oak (5) and jockey John Velazquez aboard Birdrun in the Marathon during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at...more

Monday, November 14, 2011

Jockey Cornelio Velasquez (R) aboard Afleet Again runs to win first place past jockey Shaun Bridgmohan aboard Giant Oak (5) and jockey John Velazquez aboard Birdrun in the Marathon during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
6 / 20
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, November 14, 2011

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
7 / 20
<p>Marta Dominguez (R) of Spain stretches before the start of the women's race through Atapuerca exhibition park during the Atapuerca cross country race near Burgos, northern Spain, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Marta Dominguez (R) of Spain stretches before the start of the women's race through Atapuerca exhibition park during the Atapuerca cross country race near Burgos, northern Spain, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Monday, November 14, 2011

Marta Dominguez (R) of Spain stretches before the start of the women's race through Atapuerca exhibition park during the Atapuerca cross country race near Burgos, northern Spain, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
8 / 20
<p>Kiara Kadlecova of the Czech Republic falls as her partner Peter Bidar reacts while competing during the pairs short program at the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Kiara Kadlecova of the Czech Republic falls as her partner Peter Bidar reacts while competing during the pairs short program at the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, November 14, 2011

Kiara Kadlecova of the Czech Republic falls as her partner Peter Bidar reacts while competing during the pairs short program at the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 20
<p>Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims practice in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian </p>

Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims practice in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian

Monday, November 14, 2011

Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims practice in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian

Close
10 / 20
<p>Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran gestures during the men's 105kg weightlifting competition during the World Weightlifting Championships at Disney Village in Marne-la-Vallee outside Paris, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran gestures during the men's 105kg weightlifting competition during the World Weightlifting Championships at Disney Village in Marne-la-Vallee outside Paris, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, November 14, 2011

Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran gestures during the men's 105kg weightlifting competition during the World Weightlifting Championships at Disney Village in Marne-la-Vallee outside Paris, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 20
<p>Sebastien Ogier of France in his Citroen drives through a forest stage during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event near Welshpool in north Wales, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Sebastien Ogier of France in his Citroen drives through a forest stage during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event near Welshpool in north Wales, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, November 14, 2011

Sebastien Ogier of France in his Citroen drives through a forest stage during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event near Welshpool in north Wales, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 20
<p>San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (2) connects on a field goal during the second half of their NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (2) connects on a field goal during the second half of their NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, November 14, 2011

San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (2) connects on a field goal during the second half of their NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 20
<p>Barcelona's David Villa controls the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Barcelona's David Villa controls the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Monday, November 14, 2011

Barcelona's David Villa controls the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
14 / 20
<p>Fog covers the valleys behind as a man is abseiled from a cable car during an annual rescue exercise at the funicular to Mount Pilatus (2,128 m/6,982 ft) near Luzern, Switzerland, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

Fog covers the valleys behind as a man is abseiled from a cable car during an annual rescue exercise at the funicular to Mount Pilatus (2,128 m/6,982 ft) near Luzern, Switzerland, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Monday, November 14, 2011

Fog covers the valleys behind as a man is abseiled from a cable car during an annual rescue exercise at the funicular to Mount Pilatus (2,128 m/6,982 ft) near Luzern, Switzerland, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
15 / 20
<p>A bodyfitness category participant prepares backstage before the third "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding and body fitness tournament at the Opera and ballet theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A bodyfitness category participant prepares backstage before the third "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding and body fitness tournament at the Opera and ballet theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya...more

Monday, November 14, 2011

A bodyfitness category participant prepares backstage before the third "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding and body fitness tournament at the Opera and ballet theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
16 / 20
<p>New England Patriots defensive end Andre Carter celebrates after sacking New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez during the first half of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

New England Patriots defensive end Andre Carter celebrates after sacking New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez during the first half of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, November 14, 2011

New England Patriots defensive end Andre Carter celebrates after sacking New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez during the first half of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 20
<p>Spectators watch Kris Meeke of Britain in his Mini drive through Llandudno during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event in north Wales, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Spectators watch Kris Meeke of Britain in his Mini drive through Llandudno during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event in north Wales, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, November 14, 2011

Spectators watch Kris Meeke of Britain in his Mini drive through Llandudno during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event in north Wales, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 20
<p>Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (on ground) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Nick Barnett in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (on ground) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Nick Barnett in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, November 14, 2011

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (on ground) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Nick Barnett in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
19 / 20
<p>Native Brazilians from the Karaja tribe wear traditional dress during a ritual presentation at the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins, Brazil, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos </p>

Native Brazilians from the Karaja tribe wear traditional dress during a ritual presentation at the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins, Brazil, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Monday, November 14, 2011

Native Brazilians from the Karaja tribe wear traditional dress during a ritual presentation at the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins, Brazil, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Australian Open Golf

Australian Open Golf

Next Slideshows

Australian Open Golf

Australian Open Golf

Highlights from the Australian Open golf tournament 2011.

11 Nov 2011
Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

08 Nov 2011
India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

Snapshots from the first test between India and the West Indies in New Delhi.

09 Nov 2011
Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

31 Oct 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast