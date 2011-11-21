Edition:
Weekly sports highlights

<p>Dallas Cowboys' receiver Laurent Robinson (81) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. Also pictured are Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) and Washington Redskins safety Oshiomogho Atogwe (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>A surfer rides a wave in the Mediterranean Sea at Israel's southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

A surfer rides a wave in the Mediterranean Sea at Israel's southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham (R) celebrates with Mike Magee after teammate Landon Donovan scored against the Houston Dynamo during the MLS Cup soccer final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham (R) celebrates with Mike Magee after teammate Landon Donovan scored against the Houston Dynamo during the MLS Cup soccer final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>Dallas Cowboys' receiver Dez Bryant (88) hits the ground hard after he was unable to make a catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>A spectator shields herself from the sun with an umbrella while watching golfers behind the second green during the final round of the CME Group Titleholders LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack </p>

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>Swansea City's Michel Vorm (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Swansea City's Michel Vorm (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>Cagliari's goalkeeper Michael Agazzi tries to make a save against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

Cagliari's goalkeeper Michael Agazzi tries to make a save against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>Miami Dolphins Randy Starks (R) grabs a hold of Buffalo Bills Ryan Fitzpatrick(L) during the second half of their NFL football game at Sun Life stadium in Miami, Florida November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rhona Wise </p>

Miami Dolphins Randy Starks (R) grabs a hold of Buffalo Bills Ryan Fitzpatrick(L) during the second half of their NFL football game at Sun Life stadium in Miami, Florida November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France duirng their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France duirng their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) catches a pass as Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) catches a pass as Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>Calgary Flames' Lee Stempniak (L) and Ottawa Senators' Jesse Winchester battle in front of the net during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Calgary Flames' Lee Stempniak (L) and Ottawa Senators' Jesse Winchester battle in front of the net during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>U.S. team player Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 10th hole during their Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

U.S. team player Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 10th hole during their Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Monday, November 21, 2011

<p>U.S. team player Tiger Woods poses with fans after the U.S. won the Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

U.S. team player Tiger Woods poses with fans after the U.S. won the Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Monday, November 21, 2011

