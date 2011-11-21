Weekly sports highlights
Dallas Cowboys' receiver Laurent Robinson (81) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. Also pictured are Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez...more
Dallas Cowboys' receiver Laurent Robinson (81) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. Also pictured are Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) and Washington Redskins safety Oshiomogho Atogwe (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A surfer rides a wave in the Mediterranean Sea at Israel's southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A surfer rides a wave in the Mediterranean Sea at Israel's southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham (R) celebrates with Mike Magee after teammate Landon Donovan scored against the Houston Dynamo during the MLS Cup soccer final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham (R) celebrates with Mike Magee after teammate Landon Donovan scored against the Houston Dynamo during the MLS Cup soccer final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dallas Cowboys' receiver Dez Bryant (88) hits the ground hard after he was unable to make a catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
Dallas Cowboys' receiver Dez Bryant (88) hits the ground hard after he was unable to make a catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A spectator shields herself from the sun with an umbrella while watching golfers behind the second green during the final round of the CME Group Titleholders LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack more
A spectator shields herself from the sun with an umbrella while watching golfers behind the second green during the final round of the CME Group Titleholders LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Swansea City's Michel Vorm (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Swansea City's Michel Vorm (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Cagliari's goalkeeper Michael Agazzi tries to make a save against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Cagliari's goalkeeper Michael Agazzi tries to make a save against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Miami Dolphins Randy Starks (R) grabs a hold of Buffalo Bills Ryan Fitzpatrick(L) during the second half of their NFL football game at Sun Life stadium in Miami, Florida November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
Miami Dolphins Randy Starks (R) grabs a hold of Buffalo Bills Ryan Fitzpatrick(L) during the second half of their NFL football game at Sun Life stadium in Miami, Florida November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France duirng their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France duirng their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) catches a pass as Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) catches a pass as Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Calgary Flames' Lee Stempniak (L) and Ottawa Senators' Jesse Winchester battle in front of the net during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary Flames' Lee Stempniak (L) and Ottawa Senators' Jesse Winchester battle in front of the net during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol
U.S. team player Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 10th hole during their Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
U.S. team player Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 10th hole during their Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
U.S. team player Tiger Woods poses with fans after the U.S. won the Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
U.S. team player Tiger Woods poses with fans after the U.S. won the Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Next Slideshows
India vs West Indies - 2nd test
Snapshots from the second test between India and the West Indies in Kolkata.
Weekly sports highlights
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Australian Open Golf
Highlights from the Australian Open golf tournament 2011.
Weekly sports highlights
A look at our top sports images of the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.