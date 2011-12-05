Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 5, 2011 | 8:45pm IST

Weekly sports highlights

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club as he tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club as he tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, December 05, 2011

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club as he tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Members of a Taekwondo display team perform during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Members of a Taekwondo display team perform during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, December 05, 2011

Members of a Taekwondo display team perform during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 15
<p>LSU Tigers kicker Drew Alleman celebrates with confetti on the field after his team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship NCAA football game in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

LSU Tigers kicker Drew Alleman celebrates with confetti on the field after his team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship NCAA football game in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Monday, December 05, 2011

LSU Tigers kicker Drew Alleman celebrates with confetti on the field after his team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship NCAA football game in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
3 / 15
<p>Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur is tripped during their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane, north London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur is tripped during their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane, north London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, December 05, 2011

Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur is tripped during their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane, north London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
4 / 15
<p>Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith (L) reaches out to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their NFL football game in Houston, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Carson </p>

Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith (L) reaches out to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their NFL football game in Houston, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Monday, December 05, 2011

Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith (L) reaches out to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their NFL football game in Houston, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Close
5 / 15
<p>A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Monday, December 05, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
6 / 15
<p>Miguel Cotto of Puerto Rico (L) leans on Antonio Margarito of Mexico during their WBA World Junior Middleweight championship boxing match at New York's Madison Square Garden, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miguel Cotto of Puerto Rico (L) leans on Antonio Margarito of Mexico during their WBA World Junior Middleweight championship boxing match at New York's Madison Square Garden, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, December 05, 2011

Miguel Cotto of Puerto Rico (L) leans on Antonio Margarito of Mexico during their WBA World Junior Middleweight championship boxing match at New York's Madison Square Garden, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 15
<p>Players and supporters of Boca Juniors celebrate after beating Banfield during an Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires December 4, 2011. Boca Juniors won the Argentine league title with two matches to spare when they beat Banfield 3-0. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Players and supporters of Boca Juniors celebrate after beating Banfield during an Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires December 4, 2011. Boca Juniors won the Argentine league title with two matches to spare when they beat Banfield...more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Players and supporters of Boca Juniors celebrate after beating Banfield during an Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires December 4, 2011. Boca Juniors won the Argentine league title with two matches to spare when they beat Banfield 3-0. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
8 / 15
<p>Skiers ride a chair lift under blue skies and freshly fallen snow in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Skiers ride a chair lift under blue skies and freshly fallen snow in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, December 05, 2011

Skiers ride a chair lift under blue skies and freshly fallen snow in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 15
<p>Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during a break in the action during the second half of the NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during a break in the action during the second half of the NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, December 05, 2011

Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during a break in the action during the second half of the NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 15
<p>Queretaro's Raul Rico (R) heads the ball near team mate Adrian Garcia (2nd R) as Tigres' Hugo Ayala (2nd L) and Manuel Viniegra look on during their second leg, semi-final Mexican league championship match at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Queretaro's Raul Rico (R) heads the ball near team mate Adrian Garcia (2nd R) as Tigres' Hugo Ayala (2nd L) and Manuel Viniegra look on during their second leg, semi-final Mexican league championship match at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey...more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Queretaro's Raul Rico (R) heads the ball near team mate Adrian Garcia (2nd R) as Tigres' Hugo Ayala (2nd L) and Manuel Viniegra look on during their second leg, semi-final Mexican league championship match at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
11 / 15
<p>Vancouver Canucks' Jannik Hansen is checked by Nashville Predators' Jack Hillen (L) into Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (R) during the second period of their NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

Vancouver Canucks' Jannik Hansen is checked by Nashville Predators' Jack Hillen (L) into Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (R) during the second period of their NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Monday, December 05, 2011

Vancouver Canucks' Jannik Hansen is checked by Nashville Predators' Jack Hillen (L) into Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (R) during the second period of their NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
12 / 15
<p>Spain's Rafael Nadal (C) runs towards Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro (L) after defeating him at their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. Nadal mounted a thrilling comeback back from a set down to beat Argentina's Del Potro and clinch Spain's fifth Davis Cup tennis title on Sunday. REUTERS/Javier Diaz</p>

Spain's Rafael Nadal (C) runs towards Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro (L) after defeating him at their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. Nadal mounted a thrilling comeback back from a set...more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Spain's Rafael Nadal (C) runs towards Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro (L) after defeating him at their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. Nadal mounted a thrilling comeback back from a set down to beat Argentina's Del Potro and clinch Spain's fifth Davis Cup tennis title on Sunday. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

Close
13 / 15
<p>Guillermo Franco (R) of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield reacts after missing a goal as goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador's LDU lies on the field during the second leg Copa Sudamericana semi-final soccer match in Buenos Aires November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

Guillermo Franco (R) of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield reacts after missing a goal as goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador's LDU lies on the field during the second leg Copa Sudamericana semi-final soccer match in Buenos Aires November 29, 2011....more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Guillermo Franco (R) of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield reacts after missing a goal as goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador's LDU lies on the field during the second leg Copa Sudamericana semi-final soccer match in Buenos Aires November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
14 / 15
<p>Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at the end of their Davis Cup final singles rubber at the Olympic stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at the end of their Davis Cup final singles rubber at the Olympic stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Monday, December 05, 2011

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at the end of their Davis Cup final singles rubber at the Olympic stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
India vs West Indies - 1st ODI

India vs West Indies - 1st ODI

Next Slideshows

India vs West Indies - 1st ODI

India vs West Indies - 1st ODI

Snapshots from the first ODI between India and the West Indies in Cuttack.

29 Nov 2011
All-season snowsports

All-season snowsports

A lack of snow doesn't stop these skiers and snowboarders from hitting the slopes.

29 Nov 2011
Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights

Our top sports photos from the past week.

28 Nov 2011
India vs West Indies 3rd Test

India vs West Indies 3rd Test

Highlights from the India versus West Indies test series.

25 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast