Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 12, 2011 | 8:55pm IST

Weekly sports highlights

<p>Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson (R) celebrates a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the first half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson (R) celebrates a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the first half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, December 12, 2011

Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson (R) celebrates a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the first half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
1 / 25
<p>Norway's Jan Schmid (R-L), Magnus Krog and Austria's Mario Stecher compete during the World Cup Nordic combined Gundersen competition in Ramsau, Austria December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Norway's Jan Schmid (R-L), Magnus Krog and Austria's Mario Stecher compete during the World Cup Nordic combined Gundersen competition in Ramsau, Austria December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, December 12, 2011

Norway's Jan Schmid (R-L), Magnus Krog and Austria's Mario Stecher compete during the World Cup Nordic combined Gundersen competition in Ramsau, Austria December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
2 / 25
<p>Abderrafiq Aguida of Morocco plays against Palestinian Hatem Wadi during their men's table tennis qualification round match at the Arab Games in Doha December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Abderrafiq Aguida of Morocco plays against Palestinian Hatem Wadi during their men's table tennis qualification round match at the Arab Games in Doha December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, December 12, 2011

Abderrafiq Aguida of Morocco plays against Palestinian Hatem Wadi during their men's table tennis qualification round match at the Arab Games in Doha December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
3 / 25
<p>Alissa Czisny of the U.S. looses her balance while she skates during the women's free skate program at the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Finals at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse in Quebec City, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

Alissa Czisny of the U.S. looses her balance while she skates during the women's free skate program at the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Finals at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse in Quebec City, December 10, 2011....more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Alissa Czisny of the U.S. looses her balance while she skates during the women's free skate program at the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Finals at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse in Quebec City, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
4 / 25
<p>Adonis Stevenson (R) from Montreal battles Aaron Pyor Jr of the U.S. during their super middleweight title boxing match in Montreal December 10, 2011. Adonis Stevenson won by TKO in the ninth round. REUTERS/Olivier Jean </p>

Adonis Stevenson (R) from Montreal battles Aaron Pyor Jr of the U.S. during their super middleweight title boxing match in Montreal December 10, 2011. Adonis Stevenson won by TKO in the ninth round. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Monday, December 12, 2011

Adonis Stevenson (R) from Montreal battles Aaron Pyor Jr of the U.S. during their super middleweight title boxing match in Montreal December 10, 2011. Adonis Stevenson won by TKO in the ninth round. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Close
5 / 25
<p>China's Kang Yue competes in the Olympic women's 69kg weightlifting venue test event at the Excel Centre in east London December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

China's Kang Yue competes in the Olympic women's 69kg weightlifting venue test event at the Excel Centre in east London December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, December 12, 2011

China's Kang Yue competes in the Olympic women's 69kg weightlifting venue test event at the Excel Centre in east London December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 25
<p>Philipp Lahm (R) team captain of Bayern Munich challenges Martin Harnik of VfB Stuttgart during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Stuttgart, Germany December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Philipp Lahm (R) team captain of Bayern Munich challenges Martin Harnik of VfB Stuttgart during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Stuttgart, Germany December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, December 12, 2011

Philipp Lahm (R) team captain of Bayern Munich challenges Martin Harnik of VfB Stuttgart during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Stuttgart, Germany December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 25
<p>Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) runs with the ball during their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) runs with the ball during their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Monday, December 12, 2011

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) runs with the ball during their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
8 / 25
<p>A combination photo shows Austria's Thomas Morgenstren (top L), David Zauner (top R), Andreas Kofler (bottom L) and Gregor Schlierenzauer soaring through the air at the ski jumping World Cup team event in Harrachov, Czech Republic December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

A combination photo shows Austria's Thomas Morgenstren (top L), David Zauner (top R), Andreas Kofler (bottom L) and Gregor Schlierenzauer soaring through the air at the ski jumping World Cup team event in Harrachov, Czech Republic December 10, 2011. ...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

A combination photo shows Austria's Thomas Morgenstren (top L), David Zauner (top R), Andreas Kofler (bottom L) and Gregor Schlierenzauer soaring through the air at the ski jumping World Cup team event in Harrachov, Czech Republic December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
9 / 25
<p>Russia's Ivan Blattsev (blue) and Korea's Choi Gyu-Jin compete for the gold medal in the Men's 55kg Greco-Roman Olympic wrestling venue test event at the Excel Centre in east London December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Russia's Ivan Blattsev (blue) and Korea's Choi Gyu-Jin compete for the gold medal in the Men's 55kg Greco-Roman Olympic wrestling venue test event at the Excel Centre in east London December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, December 12, 2011

Russia's Ivan Blattsev (blue) and Korea's Choi Gyu-Jin compete for the gold medal in the Men's 55kg Greco-Roman Olympic wrestling venue test event at the Excel Centre in east London December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 25
<p>A golfer hits a shot on a driving range amid dense fog during a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

A golfer hits a shot on a driving range amid dense fog during a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Monday, December 12, 2011

A golfer hits a shot on a driving range amid dense fog during a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
11 / 25
<p>Austria's Andreas and Wolfgang Linger head for a first place finish in the doubles during World Cup Luge in Whistler, British Columbia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Austria's Andreas and Wolfgang Linger head for a first place finish in the doubles during World Cup Luge in Whistler, British Columbia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, December 12, 2011

Austria's Andreas and Wolfgang Linger head for a first place finish in the doubles during World Cup Luge in Whistler, British Columbia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
12 / 25
<p>Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov skate during the pairs' short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating final competition at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse in Quebec City, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov skate during the pairs' short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating final competition at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse in Quebec City, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Monday, December 12, 2011

Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov skate during the pairs' short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating final competition at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse in Quebec City, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
13 / 25
<p>Fans of Ecuador's LDU cheer before their team's Copa Sudamericana first final soccer match against Universidad de Chile at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuador December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

Fans of Ecuador's LDU cheer before their team's Copa Sudamericana first final soccer match against Universidad de Chile at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuador December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Monday, December 12, 2011

Fans of Ecuador's LDU cheer before their team's Copa Sudamericana first final soccer match against Universidad de Chile at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuador December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Close
14 / 25
<p>Galatasaray's Felipe Melo celebrates their victory against Fenerbahce at the end of their Turkish Super League soccer match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Galatasaray's Felipe Melo celebrates their victory against Fenerbahce at the end of their Turkish Super League soccer match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, December 12, 2011

Galatasaray's Felipe Melo celebrates their victory against Fenerbahce at the end of their Turkish Super League soccer match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
15 / 25
<p>Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, December 12, 2011

Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
16 / 25
<p>Boca Juniors' fans sit on the border of a tribune while being covered by a giant flag before their Argentine First Division soccer match against Banfield in Buenos Aires, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

Boca Juniors' fans sit on the border of a tribune while being covered by a giant flag before their Argentine First Division soccer match against Banfield in Buenos Aires, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Monday, December 12, 2011

Boca Juniors' fans sit on the border of a tribune while being covered by a giant flag before their Argentine First Division soccer match against Banfield in Buenos Aires, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
17 / 25
<p>New York Giants' Hakeem Nicks (L) makes a touchdown catch past Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson in the third quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

New York Giants' Hakeem Nicks (L) makes a touchdown catch past Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson in the third quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, December 12, 2011

New York Giants' Hakeem Nicks (L) makes a touchdown catch past Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson in the third quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 25
<p>Saudi Arabia's Ekhwan Hussain (R) tries to pass next to Djibouti's Anis Mohamed during their men's handball game at the Arab Games in Doha December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad</p>

Saudi Arabia's Ekhwan Hussain (R) tries to pass next to Djibouti's Anis Mohamed during their men's handball game at the Arab Games in Doha December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Monday, December 12, 2011

Saudi Arabia's Ekhwan Hussain (R) tries to pass next to Djibouti's Anis Mohamed during their men's handball game at the Arab Games in Doha December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Close
19 / 25
<p>Tigres' Danilo Veron holds up the trophy after winning the Mexican league championship final soccer match against Santos at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Tigres' Danilo Veron holds up the trophy after winning the Mexican league championship final soccer match against Santos at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Monday, December 12, 2011

Tigres' Danilo Veron holds up the trophy after winning the Mexican league championship final soccer match against Santos at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
20 / 25
<p>Ryohei Hayashi (C) and goalkeeper Takanori Sugeno (in grey) of Japan's Kashiwa Reysol celebrate with their teammates after defeating Mexico's Monterrey during their Club World Cup quarter-final soccer match in Toyota, central Japan, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Ryohei Hayashi (C) and goalkeeper Takanori Sugeno (in grey) of Japan's Kashiwa Reysol celebrate with their teammates after defeating Mexico's Monterrey during their Club World Cup quarter-final soccer match in Toyota, central Japan, December 11,...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Ryohei Hayashi (C) and goalkeeper Takanori Sugeno (in grey) of Japan's Kashiwa Reysol celebrate with their teammates after defeating Mexico's Monterrey during their Club World Cup quarter-final soccer match in Toyota, central Japan, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
21 / 25
<p>Calgary Flames' Jay Bouwmeester (L) tries to stop Edmonton Oilers' Shawn Horcoff (C) from deflecting a puck past Flames' goalie Miikka Kiprusoff during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Calgary Flames' Jay Bouwmeester (L) tries to stop Edmonton Oilers' Shawn Horcoff (C) from deflecting a puck past Flames' goalie Miikka Kiprusoff during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Todd...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Calgary Flames' Jay Bouwmeester (L) tries to stop Edmonton Oilers' Shawn Horcoff (C) from deflecting a puck past Flames' goalie Miikka Kiprusoff during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
22 / 25
<p>Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (C) looks back as he is surrounded by members of the media following NBA's opening day of training camp for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team at their facilities in El Segundo, California December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (C) looks back as he is surrounded by members of the media following NBA's opening day of training camp for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team at their facilities in El Segundo, California December 9,...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (C) looks back as he is surrounded by members of the media following NBA's opening day of training camp for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team at their facilities in El Segundo, California December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
23 / 25
<p>Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, December 12, 2011

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
24 / 25
<p>Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum December 7, 2011. The Premier Skills referee programme in Sudan, which is organized by the English Premier League (EPL), British Council and the Sudan Football Association, provides training for coaches and referees using trainers from the EPL and aims to foster long term partnerships with the local community in the promotion of soccer and English language. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum December 7, 2011. The Premier Skills referee programme in Sudan, which is organized by the English Premier League (EPL), British...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum December 7, 2011. The Premier Skills referee programme in Sudan, which is organized by the English Premier League (EPL), British Council and the Sudan Football Association, provides training for coaches and referees using trainers from the EPL and aims to foster long term partnerships with the local community in the promotion of soccer and English language. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Best of cricket 2011

Best of cricket 2011

Next Slideshows

Best of cricket 2011

Best of cricket 2011

A selection of our best pictures from the world of cricket during the year 2011.

12 Dec 2011
2011 FIA gala night

2011 FIA gala night

F1 stars gathered in Gurgaon for the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night.

10 Dec 2011
Sehwag smashes record at Indore

Sehwag smashes record at Indore

Virender Sehwag's record double ton and other highlights from the cricket ODI between India and West Indies at Indore.

08 Dec 2011
Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights

Our top sports photos from the past week.

05 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast