Weekly sports highlights
Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson (R) celebrates a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the first half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Norway's Jan Schmid (R-L), Magnus Krog and Austria's Mario Stecher compete during the World Cup Nordic combined Gundersen competition in Ramsau, Austria December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Abderrafiq Aguida of Morocco plays against Palestinian Hatem Wadi during their men's table tennis qualification round match at the Arab Games in Doha December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Alissa Czisny of the U.S. looses her balance while she skates during the women's free skate program at the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Finals at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse in Quebec City, December 10, 2011....more
Adonis Stevenson (R) from Montreal battles Aaron Pyor Jr of the U.S. during their super middleweight title boxing match in Montreal December 10, 2011. Adonis Stevenson won by TKO in the ninth round. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
China's Kang Yue competes in the Olympic women's 69kg weightlifting venue test event at the Excel Centre in east London December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Philipp Lahm (R) team captain of Bayern Munich challenges Martin Harnik of VfB Stuttgart during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Stuttgart, Germany December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) runs with the ball during their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A combination photo shows Austria's Thomas Morgenstren (top L), David Zauner (top R), Andreas Kofler (bottom L) and Gregor Schlierenzauer soaring through the air at the ski jumping World Cup team event in Harrachov, Czech Republic December 10, 2011. ...more
Russia's Ivan Blattsev (blue) and Korea's Choi Gyu-Jin compete for the gold medal in the Men's 55kg Greco-Roman Olympic wrestling venue test event at the Excel Centre in east London December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A golfer hits a shot on a driving range amid dense fog during a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Austria's Andreas and Wolfgang Linger head for a first place finish in the doubles during World Cup Luge in Whistler, British Columbia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov skate during the pairs' short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating final competition at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse in Quebec City, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Fans of Ecuador's LDU cheer before their team's Copa Sudamericana first final soccer match against Universidad de Chile at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuador December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Galatasaray's Felipe Melo celebrates their victory against Fenerbahce at the end of their Turkish Super League soccer match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Boca Juniors' fans sit on the border of a tribune while being covered by a giant flag before their Argentine First Division soccer match against Banfield in Buenos Aires, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
New York Giants' Hakeem Nicks (L) makes a touchdown catch past Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson in the third quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Saudi Arabia's Ekhwan Hussain (R) tries to pass next to Djibouti's Anis Mohamed during their men's handball game at the Arab Games in Doha December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Tigres' Danilo Veron holds up the trophy after winning the Mexican league championship final soccer match against Santos at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Ryohei Hayashi (C) and goalkeeper Takanori Sugeno (in grey) of Japan's Kashiwa Reysol celebrate with their teammates after defeating Mexico's Monterrey during their Club World Cup quarter-final soccer match in Toyota, central Japan, December 11,...more
Calgary Flames' Jay Bouwmeester (L) tries to stop Edmonton Oilers' Shawn Horcoff (C) from deflecting a puck past Flames' goalie Miikka Kiprusoff during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Todd...more
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (C) looks back as he is surrounded by members of the media following NBA's opening day of training camp for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team at their facilities in El Segundo, California December 9,...more
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum December 7, 2011. The Premier Skills referee programme in Sudan, which is organized by the English Premier League (EPL), British...more
