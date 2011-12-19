Edition:
Weekly sports highlights

<p>Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona attempts an overhead shot near Ibrahim Abdulmajed of Qatar's Al Sadd during their Club World Cup semi-final match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona attempts an overhead shot near Ibrahim Abdulmajed of Qatar's Al Sadd during their Club World Cup semi-final match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, December 19, 2011

Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona attempts an overhead shot near Ibrahim Abdulmajed of Qatar's Al Sadd during their Club World Cup semi-final match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>The Czech Republic's Petr Vampola falls on the ice during their Euro Hockey Tour ice hockey game against Sweden in Chomutov December 15, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

The Czech Republic's Petr Vampola falls on the ice during their Euro Hockey Tour ice hockey game against Sweden in Chomutov December 15, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, December 19, 2011

The Czech Republic's Petr Vampola falls on the ice during their Euro Hockey Tour ice hockey game against Sweden in Chomutov December 15, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

<p>Brazil's Deonise Cavaleiro (C) is challenged by Spain's Nerea Pena during their Women's World Handball Championship quarterfinal match in Sao Paulo December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Brazil's Deonise Cavaleiro (C) is challenged by Spain's Nerea Pena during their Women's World Handball Championship quarterfinal match in Sao Paulo December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, December 19, 2011

Brazil's Deonise Cavaleiro (C) is challenged by Spain's Nerea Pena during their Women's World Handball Championship quarterfinal match in Sao Paulo December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) dunks the ball over the goal post in front of Minnesotya Vikings line backer Erin Henderson (50) after he catches a touchdown pass from Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the first half of their NFL game in Minneapolis, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller </p>

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) dunks the ball over the goal post in front of Minnesotya Vikings line backer Erin Henderson (50) after he catches a touchdown pass from Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the first half of their NFL game in Minneapolis, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, December 19, 2011

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) dunks the ball over the goal post in front of Minnesotya Vikings line backer Erin Henderson (50) after he catches a touchdown pass from Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the first half of their NFL game in Minneapolis, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller

<p>Cesar Cielo of Flamengo Club prepares to compete in the men's 100 m freestyle swimming final at the Brazil Swimming Open Championships in Rio de Janeiro December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Cesar Cielo of Flamengo Club prepares to compete in the men's 100 m freestyle swimming final at the Brazil Swimming Open Championships in Rio de Janeiro December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, December 19, 2011

Cesar Cielo of Flamengo Club prepares to compete in the men's 100 m freestyle swimming final at the Brazil Swimming Open Championships in Rio de Janeiro December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Borges of Brazil's Santos does a back flip as he celebrates after scoring against Japan's Kashiwa Reysol during their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match in Toyota, central Japan, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon </p>

Borges of Brazil's Santos does a back flip as he celebrates after scoring against Japan's Kashiwa Reysol during their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match in Toyota, central Japan, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Monday, December 19, 2011

Borges of Brazil's Santos does a back flip as he celebrates after scoring against Japan's Kashiwa Reysol during their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match in Toyota, central Japan, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

<p>Camilo Villegas of Colombia attempts a hole-in-one in La Plaza Botero (Botero square) from the tenth floor of a hotel during the "Pit Impossible" media event in Medellin December 15, 2011. Villegas did not make the 108 yard (99m) hole-in-one shot in 15 given shots during the event to promote a local beer. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

Camilo Villegas of Colombia attempts a hole-in-one in La Plaza Botero (Botero square) from the tenth floor of a hotel during the "Pit Impossible" media event in Medellin December 15, 2011. Villegas did not make the 108 yard (99m) hole-in-one shot in 15 given shots during the event to promote a local beer. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Monday, December 19, 2011

Camilo Villegas of Colombia attempts a hole-in-one in La Plaza Botero (Botero square) from the tenth floor of a hotel during the "Pit Impossible" media event in Medellin December 15, 2011. Villegas did not make the 108 yard (99m) hole-in-one shot in 15 given shots during the event to promote a local beer. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

<p>Athletes compete moments after the start of the FIS cross-country World Cup men's 15 km classic mass start event in Rogla December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Athletes compete moments after the start of the FIS cross-country World Cup men's 15 km classic mass start event in Rogla December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, December 19, 2011

Athletes compete moments after the start of the FIS cross-country World Cup men's 15 km classic mass start event in Rogla December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>Norway's players celebrate after defeating France in their Women's World Handball Championship final match in Sao Paulo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Norway's players celebrate after defeating France in their Women's World Handball Championship final match in Sao Paulo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, December 19, 2011

Norway's players celebrate after defeating France in their Women's World Handball Championship final match in Sao Paulo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Goalkeeper Danut Coman of Rapid Bucharest is given medical attention during their Europa League Group C soccer match against PSV Eindhoven in Eindhoven December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Kooren </p>

Goalkeeper Danut Coman of Rapid Bucharest is given medical attention during their Europa League Group C soccer match against PSV Eindhoven in Eindhoven December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Monday, December 19, 2011

Goalkeeper Danut Coman of Rapid Bucharest is given medical attention during their Europa League Group C soccer match against PSV Eindhoven in Eindhoven December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

<p>Stoke City's Matthew Upson fights for the ball with Besiktas' Hugo Almeida (foreground) during their Europa League Group E soccer match at Inonu stadium in Istanbul December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Stoke City's Matthew Upson fights for the ball with Besiktas' Hugo Almeida (foreground) during their Europa League Group E soccer match at Inonu stadium in Istanbul December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, December 19, 2011

Stoke City's Matthew Upson fights for the ball with Besiktas' Hugo Almeida (foreground) during their Europa League Group E soccer match at Inonu stadium in Istanbul December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A coach gives instructions to a child during a training session at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A coach gives instructions to a child during a training session at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 19, 2011

A coach gives instructions to a child during a training session at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho sits on a bench before the start of their Spanish First Division soccer match against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho sits on a bench before the start of their Spanish First Division soccer match against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Monday, December 19, 2011

Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho sits on a bench before the start of their Spanish First Division soccer match against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki and Brian Cardinal pose for photographers during media day at the team's headquarters in Dallas, Texas December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki and Brian Cardinal pose for photographers during media day at the team's headquarters in Dallas, Texas December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Monday, December 19, 2011

Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki and Brian Cardinal pose for photographers during media day at the team's headquarters in Dallas, Texas December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

<p>Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona celebrates after he scored their first goal against Brazil's Santos during their Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona celebrates after he scored their first goal against Brazil's Santos during their Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, December 19, 2011

Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona celebrates after he scored their first goal against Brazil's Santos during their Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

