Weekly sports highlights

Camilo Villegas of Colombia attempts a hole-in-one in La Plaza Botero (Botero square) from the tenth floor of a hotel during the "Pit Impossible" media event in Medellin December 15, 2011. Villegas did not make the 108 yard (99m) hole-in-one shot in 15 given shots during the event to promote a local beer. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera