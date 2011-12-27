Weekly sports highlights
Calgary Flames' Tim Jackman is covered in blood after fighting Minnesota Wild's Brad Staubitz (not seen) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Calgary Flames' Tim Jackman is covered in blood after fighting Minnesota Wild's Brad Staubitz (not seen) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Troy Murphy of the U.S. competes at the 2011 U.S. Freestyle Selections at Steamboat Ski Resort located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nathan W. Armes
Troy Murphy of the U.S. competes at the 2011 U.S. Freestyle Selections at Steamboat Ski Resort located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nathan W. Armes
Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ted Ligety from the U.S. clears a gate during the first run of the men's slalom World Cup race in Flachau December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Ted Ligety from the U.S. clears a gate during the first run of the men's slalom World Cup race in Flachau December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (top) jumps over top Arizona Cardinals' Daryl Washington (58) and into the end zone for the touchdown during the first half of play in their NFL football game Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio,...more
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (top) jumps over top Arizona Cardinals' Daryl Washington (58) and into the end zone for the touchdown during the first half of play in their NFL football game Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Nadia Taryan of Emirates jumps with his horse during the equestrian jumping team final at the Arab Games in Doha December 21 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Nadia Taryan of Emirates jumps with his horse during the equestrian jumping team final at the Arab Games in Doha December 21 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
New York Giants Ahmad Bradshaw celebrates scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the third quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
New York Giants Ahmad Bradshaw celebrates scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the third quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) collides with Los Angeles Clippers' Brian Cook during their NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) collides with Los Angeles Clippers' Brian Cook during their NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chelsea's John Terry loses control of the ball against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chelsea's John Terry loses control of the ball against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) reacts on the ice after he was checked by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Joffrey Lupul in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Uniondale, New York, December 23, 2011. Lupul was called for a...more
New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) reacts on the ice after he was checked by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Joffrey Lupul in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Uniondale, New York, December 23, 2011. Lupul was called for a cross-checking penalty, but Tavares received an unsportsman-like conduct penalty. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Oussama Mellouli of Tunisia poses with 15 gold medals after winning the best athlete in the Arab Games in Doha December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Oussama Mellouli of Tunisia poses with 15 gold medals after winning the best athlete in the Arab Games in Doha December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Buffalo Bills full safety Jairus Byrd (31) runs back an interception, with linebacker Nick Barnett (50) and corner back Drayton Florence (29) as Denver Broncos wide receiver Matthew Willis (12) lies on the ground in the fourth quarter of their NFL...more
Buffalo Bills full safety Jairus Byrd (31) runs back an interception, with linebacker Nick Barnett (50) and corner back Drayton Florence (29) as Denver Broncos wide receiver Matthew Willis (12) lies on the ground in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Doug Benz
Palestinian boys (R) from the West Bank city of Hebron share a laugh with Israeli boys during a soccer tournament between Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian children in Holon, near Tel Aviv December 25, 2011. The tournament was organized by the...more
Palestinian boys (R) from the West Bank city of Hebron share a laugh with Israeli boys during a soccer tournament between Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian children in Holon, near Tel Aviv December 25, 2011. The tournament was organized by the Education and Social Project organisation and Israel's Ministry of Regional Cooperation to promote closeness, cooperation and co-existence, the organisation said in a press release. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Winter swimmers wearing Santa Claus costumes play soccer on a frozen lake ahead of Christmas in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Winter swimmers wearing Santa Claus costumes play soccer on a frozen lake ahead of Christmas in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Pittsburgh Steeler players wait on the field in the dark after the stadium lights in Candlestick Park went out in the second quarter during their Monday Night NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, California December 19,...more
Pittsburgh Steeler players wait on the field in the dark after the stadium lights in Candlestick Park went out in the second quarter during their Monday Night NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, California December 19, 2011. The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night game was interrupted when the power went out at the 49ers home stadium Candlestick Park, after an earlier outage at the stadium, a team official said. The second outage lasted about 20 minutes before power was restored, he said. Play was stopped, but the game resumed when the lights came back on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
Weekly sports highlights
Our best sports photos from the past week.
Weekly sports highlights
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Best of cricket 2011
A selection of our best pictures from the world of cricket during the year 2011.
2011 FIA gala night
F1 stars gathered in Gurgaon for the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.