Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 27, 2011 | 8:10pm IST

Weekly sports highlights

<p>Calgary Flames' Tim Jackman is covered in blood after fighting Minnesota Wild's Brad Staubitz (not seen) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Calgary Flames' Tim Jackman is covered in blood after fighting Minnesota Wild's Brad Staubitz (not seen) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Calgary Flames' Tim Jackman is covered in blood after fighting Minnesota Wild's Brad Staubitz (not seen) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
1 / 15
<p>Troy Murphy of the U.S. competes at the 2011 U.S. Freestyle Selections at Steamboat Ski Resort located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nathan W. Armes </p>

Troy Murphy of the U.S. competes at the 2011 U.S. Freestyle Selections at Steamboat Ski Resort located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nathan W. Armes

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Troy Murphy of the U.S. competes at the 2011 U.S. Freestyle Selections at Steamboat Ski Resort located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nathan W. Armes

Close
2 / 15
<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 15
<p>Ted Ligety from the U.S. clears a gate during the first run of the men's slalom World Cup race in Flachau December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Ted Ligety from the U.S. clears a gate during the first run of the men's slalom World Cup race in Flachau December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Ted Ligety from the U.S. clears a gate during the first run of the men's slalom World Cup race in Flachau December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
4 / 15
<p>Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (top) jumps over top Arizona Cardinals' Daryl Washington (58) and into the end zone for the touchdown during the first half of play in their NFL football game Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (top) jumps over top Arizona Cardinals' Daryl Washington (58) and into the end zone for the touchdown during the first half of play in their NFL football game Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio,...more

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (top) jumps over top Arizona Cardinals' Daryl Washington (58) and into the end zone for the touchdown during the first half of play in their NFL football game Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
5 / 15
<p>Nadia Taryan of Emirates jumps with his horse during the equestrian jumping team final at the Arab Games in Doha December 21 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Nadia Taryan of Emirates jumps with his horse during the equestrian jumping team final at the Arab Games in Doha December 21 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Nadia Taryan of Emirates jumps with his horse during the equestrian jumping team final at the Arab Games in Doha December 21 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
6 / 15
<p>New York Giants Ahmad Bradshaw celebrates scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the third quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

New York Giants Ahmad Bradshaw celebrates scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the third quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

New York Giants Ahmad Bradshaw celebrates scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the third quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
7 / 15
<p>Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) collides with Los Angeles Clippers' Brian Cook during their NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) collides with Los Angeles Clippers' Brian Cook during their NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) collides with Los Angeles Clippers' Brian Cook during their NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 15
<p>Chelsea's John Terry loses control of the ball against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Chelsea's John Terry loses control of the ball against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Chelsea's John Terry loses control of the ball against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 15
<p>New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) reacts on the ice after he was checked by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Joffrey Lupul in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Uniondale, New York, December 23, 2011. Lupul was called for a cross-checking penalty, but Tavares received an unsportsman-like conduct penalty. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) reacts on the ice after he was checked by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Joffrey Lupul in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Uniondale, New York, December 23, 2011. Lupul was called for a...more

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) reacts on the ice after he was checked by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Joffrey Lupul in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Uniondale, New York, December 23, 2011. Lupul was called for a cross-checking penalty, but Tavares received an unsportsman-like conduct penalty. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
10 / 15
<p>Oussama Mellouli of Tunisia poses with 15 gold medals after winning the best athlete in the Arab Games in Doha December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad </p>

Oussama Mellouli of Tunisia poses with 15 gold medals after winning the best athlete in the Arab Games in Doha December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Oussama Mellouli of Tunisia poses with 15 gold medals after winning the best athlete in the Arab Games in Doha December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Close
11 / 15
<p>Buffalo Bills full safety Jairus Byrd (31) runs back an interception, with linebacker Nick Barnett (50) and corner back Drayton Florence (29) as Denver Broncos wide receiver Matthew Willis (12) lies on the ground in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Doug Benz </p>

Buffalo Bills full safety Jairus Byrd (31) runs back an interception, with linebacker Nick Barnett (50) and corner back Drayton Florence (29) as Denver Broncos wide receiver Matthew Willis (12) lies on the ground in the fourth quarter of their NFL...more

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Buffalo Bills full safety Jairus Byrd (31) runs back an interception, with linebacker Nick Barnett (50) and corner back Drayton Florence (29) as Denver Broncos wide receiver Matthew Willis (12) lies on the ground in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Doug Benz

Close
12 / 15
<p>Palestinian boys (R) from the West Bank city of Hebron share a laugh with Israeli boys during a soccer tournament between Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian children in Holon, near Tel Aviv December 25, 2011. The tournament was organized by the Education and Social Project organisation and Israel's Ministry of Regional Cooperation to promote closeness, cooperation and co-existence, the organisation said in a press release. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Palestinian boys (R) from the West Bank city of Hebron share a laugh with Israeli boys during a soccer tournament between Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian children in Holon, near Tel Aviv December 25, 2011. The tournament was organized by the...more

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Palestinian boys (R) from the West Bank city of Hebron share a laugh with Israeli boys during a soccer tournament between Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian children in Holon, near Tel Aviv December 25, 2011. The tournament was organized by the Education and Social Project organisation and Israel's Ministry of Regional Cooperation to promote closeness, cooperation and co-existence, the organisation said in a press release. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
13 / 15
<p>Winter swimmers wearing Santa Claus costumes play soccer on a frozen lake ahead of Christmas in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Winter swimmers wearing Santa Claus costumes play soccer on a frozen lake ahead of Christmas in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Winter swimmers wearing Santa Claus costumes play soccer on a frozen lake ahead of Christmas in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 15
<p>Pittsburgh Steeler players wait on the field in the dark after the stadium lights in Candlestick Park went out in the second quarter during their Monday Night NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, California December 19, 2011. The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night game was interrupted when the power went out at the 49ers home stadium Candlestick Park, after an earlier outage at the stadium, a team official said. The second outage lasted about 20 minutes before power was restored, he said. Play was stopped, but the game resumed when the lights came back on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Pittsburgh Steeler players wait on the field in the dark after the stadium lights in Candlestick Park went out in the second quarter during their Monday Night NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, California December 19,...more

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Pittsburgh Steeler players wait on the field in the dark after the stadium lights in Candlestick Park went out in the second quarter during their Monday Night NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, California December 19, 2011. The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night game was interrupted when the power went out at the 49ers home stadium Candlestick Park, after an earlier outage at the stadium, a team official said. The second outage lasted about 20 minutes before power was restored, he said. Play was stopped, but the game resumed when the lights came back on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights

Next Slideshows

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights

Our best sports photos from the past week.

19 Dec 2011
Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights

Our top sports photos from the past week.

12 Dec 2011
Best of cricket 2011

Best of cricket 2011

A selection of our best pictures from the world of cricket during the year 2011.

12 Dec 2011
2011 FIA gala night

2011 FIA gala night

F1 stars gathered in Gurgaon for the 2011 Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) gala night.

10 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast