WEF India Economic Summit
Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Anand Sharma (L-R) attend the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Minister of State for Planning, Science and Technology Ashwani Kumar speaks during a televised debate on "The Indian Spring: Seeking Independence from Corruption" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rajiv Lall (L), Managing Director and CEO of India's Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) speaks during an interview with Chrystia Freeland, Editor of Thomson Reuters Digital, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ajit Gulabchand, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Construction Company, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ajit Gulabchand, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Construction Company, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Anand Sharma (L-R) attend the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Delegates arrive for a plenary session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Delegates arrive for a plenary session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani attends the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani attends the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Minister of Commerce and Industry Anand Sharma attends the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Minister of Commerce and Industry Anand Sharma attends the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
(L-R) Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Minister of Commerce and Industry Anand Sharma, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Privthviraj Chavan attend the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A security guard stands near an entrance to the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A security guard stands near an entrance to the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
BBC television journalist Nik Gowing takes part in a televised debate on "The Indian Spring: Seeking Independence from Corruption" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. With him on stage are (L-R) Chair of Transparency International Huguette Labelle, Minister of State for Planning, Science and Technology Ashwani Kumar, anti-corruption campaigner Kiran Bedi, and Chairman of The Godrej Group Adi Godrej. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Chairman of The Godrej Group Adi Godrej speaks during a televised debate on "The Indian Spring: Seeking Independence from Corruption" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Chairman of The Godrej Group Adi Godrej speaks during a televised debate on "The Indian Spring: Seeking Independence from Corruption" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Chairman of The Godrej Group Adi Godrej speaks on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Chairman of The Godrej Group Adi Godrej speaks on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Anti-corruption campaigner Kiran Bedi speaks during a televised debate on "The Indian Spring: Seeking Independence from Corruption" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Anti-corruption campaigner Kiran Bedi speaks during a televised debate on "The Indian Spring: Seeking Independence from Corruption" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Kris Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Infosys, speaks during a plenary session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Kris Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Infosys, speaks during a plenary session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Jamshyd Godrej, CEO of Godrej & Boyce, speaks during a plenary session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Jamshyd Godrej, CEO of Godrej & Boyce, speaks during a plenary session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Tulsi Tanti, chairman and managing director of Suzlon Energy, speaks during a interview at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Tulsi Tanti, chairman and managing director of Suzlon Energy, speaks during a interview at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
(L-R) Malini Mehra, CEO of the Centre for Social Markets, CEO of Godrej & Boyce Jamshed Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Suzlon Energy Tulsi R. Tanti, Britain's Minister of State for Climate Change Gregory Barker and CEO of Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan attend a plenary session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) India Economic Summit in Mumbai November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
