Weightlifting judging scandal
Behdad 'Salimi' Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after a failed lift. Security forces were called to the Olympic weightlifting arena after Iranian coaches reacted furiously when Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze beat Behdad 'Salimi' Salimikordasiabi with a...more
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran lifts in the 105kg men's weightlifting. Salimi's second 245kg clean and jerk attempt was approved by two of the three judges only to be overruled by all five members of the jury because the Iranian's left arm was...more
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after an unsuccessful lift. Salimi and the head coach of Iran's team, Sajjad Anoushrivani, claimed there was a conspiracy led by an Iraqi on the jury with the lifter and his team furiously approaching the jury,...more
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. "It was getting ugly and we asked the competition manager to call security because of the behavior by the Iranian officials," said Sam Coffa, chairman of the International Weightlifting Federation�s technical...more
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after an unsuccessful lift. The Iran team face sanctions for their behavior. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after an unsuccessful lift. Salimi also failed to straighten his left arm sufficiently with his first effort and was never close with his third, a disappointing no score finish after setting a 216kg world record...more
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran and his coach react. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran greets his fans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
