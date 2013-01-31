Weird restaurants
Employees serve customers during the media preview of a Barbie-themed cafe in Taipei January 30, 2013. The 660-square-metre "Barbie Cafe", fashioned with Mattel's barbie dolls themed decor and food dishes, will open January 31 along Taipei's Zhongxiao Dunhua shopping belt. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Customers eat dessert during the media preview of a Barbie-themed cafe in Taipei January 30, 2013. The 660-square-metre "Barbie Cafe", fashioned with Mattel's barbie dolls themed decor and food dishes, will open January 31 along Taipei's Zhongxiao Dunhua shopping belt. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. Opened in June 2012, the restaurant has gained fame in using a total of 20 robots, which range in heights of 1.3-1.6 metres (4.27-5.25 ft), to cook meals and deliver dishes. The robots can work continuously for five hours after a two-hour charge, and are able to display over 10 expressions on their faces and say basic welcoming sentences to customers, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. The owner Frank Schnarr, who waged an ultimately successful battle with local and state officials over Washington's 2006 smoking ban, appears to be the first restaurant or bar owner in the state to test the recently expanded limits on recreational marijuana use. In order to flout the ban, Schnarr renamed his establishment's smoking-friendly second floor as "Friends of Frankie's," a private room limited to those who pay a $10 annual membership fee. Picture taken December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
A hearing-impaired employee uses sign language to communicate with her co-worker as they work in the kitchen of Atfaluna restaurant in Gaza City October 17, 2012. The restaurant run and staffed by deaf people opened for business in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, helped by Palestinians seeking to build a more inclusive society where people with disabilities can realise their full potential. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People line up to have a lunch inside a 'Restaumobile' restaurant truck for the start of the operation "Tous au restaurant" (Everyone to the Restaurant) in Paris September 17, 2012. Top French chefs will serve meals on the 'Restaumobile' restaurant truck around the French capital from September 17 to September 24, an operation to promote French gastronomy. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Customers have a lunch inside a 'Restaumobile' restaurant truck for the start of the operation "Tous au restaurant" (Everyone to the Restaurant) in Paris September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Customers have a lunch inside a 'Restaumobile' restaurant truck for the start of the operation "Tous au restaurant" (Everyone to the Restaurant) in Paris September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A waitress poses inside an egg-shaped dining booth at an A380 theme restaurant during a media event before its official opening in Chongqing municipality, April 25, 2012. The restaurant, named "Special Enjoyment" (Chinese name "Special Class"), is about 600 square metres in size, including the six private rooms, and can serve up to 110 customers, local media reported. The restaurant officially started business on May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Visually impaired waiters walk out of Nepal's first blind restaurant as they wait for customers in Kathmandu May 12, 2012. The restaurant, which treats guests to food they can smell, touch and taste but not see, provides a rare chance for the Nepali handicapped to gain a measure of independence. In the 16-seat dining room which is heavily curtained from ceiling to floor in black, waiters -all of whom are visually impaired- guide guests as they grope their way to their tables. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Customers look at menus on toilet seats at a toilet-themed restaurant in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province October 22, 2006. CHINA OUT REUTERS/Joe Tan
Customers look at menus on toilet seats at a toilet-themed restaurant in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province October 22, 2006. CHINA OUT REUTERS/Joe Tan
Lorenzo Pepe, director of the Juan Peron institute, gestures as he sits next to a statue of former Argentine President Juan Peron at the "Un cafe con Peron" (A coffee with Peron) restaurant in Buenos Aires May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Customers arrive at McCurry Restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Customers arrive at McCurry Restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Waiters Yuta Asami (L) and Ritsuki Sunomiya, dressed as a schoolboy and a schoolteacher, work at Edelstein cafe in Tokyo January 29, 2008. At Edelstein boarding school, the schoolboys wear lip-gloss, the headmistress has a weakness for homoerotic comic books, and there is only one subject: how to serve female visitors. Welcome to Tokyo's first schoolboy cafe, the latest in a flurry of eateries in Japan where customers and waiters role play themes from manga comics. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A group of nudists eat together at a "Clothing Optional Dinner" at a New York City restaurant, February 17, 2005. The diners arrived on a cold night looking remarkably respectable and stripped off scarves, hats and coats. They didn't stop there. Sweaters, shirts, skirts, pants, underwear all end up stashed in a plastic bag by the bar. This is the monthly "Clothing Optional Dinner" for a group of nudists who wanted something a bit more elegant than the wilderness getaways and beach resorts they generally frequent. Around 30 people arrived for the buffet dinner - no hot soup on the menu - most of them middle-aged, several married couples, some singles, the youngest perhaps in their 30s. Health regulations mean staff must remain clothed even if they wanted to join in. And diners must bring something to sit on - a towel or, for discerning women, an elegant silk scarf. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A general view of the fast food restaurant "Buns and Guns" in Beirut June 27, 2008. The restaurant with a military theme opened this month in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital. The restaurant's chef wears a military outfit and its customers sit behind a wall of sandbags. Food is served under the slogan "a sandwich can kill you". REUTERS/ Cynthia Karam
A Thai waiter wears a condom over his head while serving a cocktail as a patron looks on at the Cabbages and Condoms restaurant in Bangkok on July 8, 2004. The restaurant, founded by Mechai Viravaidya, better known as "Mr Condom", aims to educate the public about safe sex. REUTERS/Stringer
A group of 22 Belgian chefs enjoy a plate of oysters at a table suspended by crane 50 meters above Brussels traffic, April 24, 2006. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A group of 22 Belgian chefs enjoy a plate of oysters at a table suspended by crane 50 meters above Brussels traffic, April 24, 2006. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Heart Attack Grill owner Jon poses with a quadruple bypass cheese burger in Chandler, Arizona June 17, 2009. The restaurant is known for its hospital theme and triple and quadruple bypass burgers. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Heart Attack Grill owner Jon poses with a quadruple bypass cheese burger in Chandler, Arizona June 17, 2009. The restaurant is known for its hospital theme and triple and quadruple bypass burgers. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Chinese waiter dressed as a Red Guard walks past a portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at a restaurant named "Red Classic" in Beijing April 7, 2006. "Red Classic" is a theme restaurant based on the Chinese Cultural Revolution which happened from 1966 to 1976. The restaurant is decorated with posters from the period while customers, served by waiters and waitress dressed as Red Guards, enjoy revolutionary songs and dance performances. REUTERS/Jason Lee
British set designer Tony Hornecker prepares dinner at his restaurant "The Pale Blue Door" in Berlin, September 12, 2010. A British set designer has taken his love for art, added some food, and opened a temporary pop-up restaurant -- made with scrap materials scavenged from the streets -- in one of Berlin's central community gardens. Tony Hornecker, the mastermind behind the thriving shanty town-style restaurant "The Pale Blue Door", said that he does not make any profits with his fanciful underground restaurant, but feels that he is giving Berlin a unique attraction. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
In this false color infrared flashed time exposure image, customers Megan Phares (L), Jamey Titone, (2nd L), Stephanie Wandke (2nd R), and Bonnie Titone (R) experience dining in complete darkness at Opaque in West Hollywood, November 25, 2006. In this weekly dining experience, guests are served a three course gourmet meal in a pitch black dining room by blind waiters. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A dining table is seen at the Aurum restaurant in Singapore March 15, 2007. Aurum serves a unique cuisine known as molecular gastronomy -- an avant-garde cooking movement that uses scientific methods to create new flavours in food. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Employees at a baseball theme restaurant in Tokyo watch the television broadcast of Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki's game in Oakland, California September 30, 2004. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Employees at a baseball theme restaurant in Tokyo watch the television broadcast of Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki's game in Oakland, California September 30, 2004. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Customers relax in the "Hitler's Cross" restaurant on the outskirts of Mumbai August 22, 2006. The restaurant in India's financial hub, named after Adolf Hitler and promoted with posters showing the German leader and Nazi swastikas, has infuriated the country's small Jewish community. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A ticker showing current prices of drinks runs behind the bar of The Exchange Bar & Grill in New York March 24, 2010. The Exchange is a new restaurant where prices for food and beverages will fluctuate like stock prices in increments according to demand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Photographs showing all the people who appeared on the cover of Sgt Pepper Album hang on a wall in the Blakes restaurant at the the newly opened Hard Days Night Hotel in Liverpool, northern England February 1, 2008. The four-star, 110-room Beatles-themed hotel opened its doors to the public and is only a stone's throw away from the site of the famous Cavern Club. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A waitress dressed in a nurse uniform serves a drink to a customer with a drip at a hospital-themed restaurant in Taipei March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A waitress dressed in a nurse uniform serves a drink to a customer with a drip at a hospital-themed restaurant in Taipei March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Romanian actor Petrica Moraru performs as the bloodthirsty Dracula for the guests at the Club Count Dracula restaurant in Bucharest March 2003. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Romanian actor Petrica Moraru performs as the bloodthirsty Dracula for the guests at the Club Count Dracula restaurant in Bucharest March 2003. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
