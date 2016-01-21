Edition:
India
Thu Jan 21, 2016

Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah

Sidi Ramdane mosque stands in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. Sidi Ramdane mosque is 10 centuries old, was restored after being threatened by collapse. The Algiers Casbah is a UNESCO World heritage site that includes the Sidi Ramdane mosque and former fortress, 10 centuries old. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A boy swings on window bars in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. Decay from the passing years, as well as earthquake damage in 2003, leads some to consider a move to modern apartments with financial backing from the government. Others refuse to leave a neighbourhood they have called home for decades. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A man stands in a damaged moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A boy waves as he stands behind the door of a Moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A man walks down an alley in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A woman helps her daughter as she plays on a slide in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A woman hangs her washing out to dry on her roof top in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Cats sit in a basket in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
The sky is seen from the courtyard of a moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A garbage collector collects rubbish with the aid of donkeys in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A man performs ablution using water at an old fountain before performing prayers in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A boy plays with a soccer ball in a playground, where a house previously stood, in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Moorish-style windows are seen in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Children stand on the balcony near remains of a collapsed moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Residents joke with each other in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Plants grow in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Drying laundry casts a shadow on the wall of a moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A man sits inside a moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Children attend a class in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A Moorish baldachin bed is pictured inside a house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
