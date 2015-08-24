Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 25, 2015 | 12:55am IST

Welcome to Greece

An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Afghan migrant tries to catch her breath, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan migrant tries to catch her breath, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
An Afghan migrant tries to catch her breath, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee girl from Kobani cries as she hugs another refugee, moments after arriving with other Syrian refugees on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee girl from Kobani cries as she hugs another refugee, moments after arriving with other Syrian refugees on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl from Kobani cries as she hugs another refugee, moments after arriving with other Syrian refugees on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants approaches the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants approaches the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants approaches the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A baby from Syria lies on life jackets moments after Syrian refugees arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A baby from Syria lies on life jackets moments after Syrian refugees arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A baby from Syria lies on life jackets moments after Syrian refugees arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian woman cries while holding her children moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian woman cries while holding her children moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A Syrian woman cries while holding her children moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis

A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis
An Afghan migrant carries his grandmother, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan migrant carries his grandmother, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
An Afghan migrant carries his grandmother, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Afghan migrant carrying a baby is helped to climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan migrant carrying a baby is helped to climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
An Afghan migrant carrying a baby is helped to climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugees on a dinghy approach, in rough seas, a beach on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees on a dinghy approach, in rough seas, a beach on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Syrian refugees on a dinghy approach, in rough seas, a beach on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants fill plastic bottles with water at the port on the Lesbos island in Greece, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants fill plastic bottles with water at the port on the Lesbos island in Greece, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Migrants fill plastic bottles with water at the port on the Lesbos island in Greece, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant child is hugged by his mother, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant child is hugged by his mother, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A migrant child is hugged by his mother, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Burma reacts moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from Burma reacts moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A migrant from Burma reacts moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15,...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Tourists and hotel employees look on as a group of Iranian migrants rests to recover after arriving by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tourists and hotel employees look on as a group of Iranian migrants rests to recover after arriving by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Tourists and hotel employees look on as a group of Iranian migrants rests to recover after arriving by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Exhausted Iranian migrants call for help as they paddle an engineless dinghy approaching the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Exhausted Iranian migrants call for help as they paddle an engineless dinghy approaching the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Exhausted Iranian migrants call for help as they paddle an engineless dinghy approaching the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan migrants try to leave a dinghy that hit rocks near a beach on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Afghan migrants try to leave a dinghy that hit rocks near a beach on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Afghan migrants try to leave a dinghy that hit rocks near a beach on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from Pakistan drink water at a beach on Kos after paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants from Pakistan drink water at a beach on Kos after paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Migrants from Pakistan drink water at a beach on Kos after paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugee Mustafa Mohammad embraces a boy after arriving on a dinghy at the Greek island of Lesbos August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Syrian refugee Mustafa Mohammad embraces a boy after arriving on a dinghy at the Greek island of Lesbos August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Syrian refugee Mustafa Mohammad embraces a boy after arriving on a dinghy at the Greek island of Lesbos August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
An Iranian migrant prays moments after arriving with another six family members by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast to a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Iranian migrant prays moments after arriving with another six family members by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast to a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
An Iranian migrant prays moments after arriving with another six family members by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast to a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee girl from Kobani cries as she is carried away from the boat moments after arriving with other Syrian refugees on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee girl from Kobani cries as she is carried away from the boat moments after arriving with other Syrian refugees on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl from Kobani cries as she is carried away from the boat moments after arriving with other Syrian refugees on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee removes his life jacket, moments after arriving on a dinghy whose engine broke down on the Greek island of Kos, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee removes his life jacket, moments after arriving on a dinghy whose engine broke down on the Greek island of Kos, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee removes his life jacket, moments after arriving on a dinghy whose engine broke down on the Greek island of Kos, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
