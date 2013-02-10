Edition:
India
Welcome to POSCO country

<p>A farmer collects betel leaves near POSCO India's Odisha Project site at Gobindpur village in Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Children shout slogans as police stand guard during a protest against land acquisition at Gobindpur village in Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against land acquisition at Gobindpur village in Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man sprinkles water on demonstrators to help them cool off as they shout slogans during a protest against land acquisition at Gobindpur village in Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A villager walks at the POSCO India Odisha Project site office at Gobindpur village in Jagatsinghpur district, in Odisha, February 7, 2013. A few weather-beaten shipping containers, a swathe of sand and a bitterly divided village: that is all South Korea's POSCO has to show seven years after it announced plans for a $12 billion steel mill on a fertile strip of India's east coast. Despite the years of protests and battles over environmental clearances, Posco insists it is not about to throw in the towel. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police stand guard as children attend a protest against land acquisition at Gobindpur village in Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against land acquisition inside Odisha Bhawan (house) in New Delhi February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Villagers take a nap on a cycle rickshaw near the main entrance for Posco India project area at Kujanga block in Jagatsingpur district in Odisha October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Farmers sort and arrange betel leaves on the doorstep of a house in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Orissa's state capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. Local protests have forced the poor state of Orissa to halt acquiring land for a proposed $12 billion steel plant to be built by South Korea's POSCO, further delaying the biggest foreign direct investment in Asia's third largest economy. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A boy carries his baby brother in his arms at the entrance to their house in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. Farmers accuse the Orissa state government of being in cahoots with big business to trick them out of land their families have held for generations. Gobindpur is one of several villages from which people will have to be relocated for the plant. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Children play a game of hopskotch on a grid drawn into the dirt in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Orissa's state capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A woman sits on the ground at a transit camp for villagers who have been displaced in Jagatsinghpur district, about 75 km east of Orissa's state capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Children gather at the entrance of their thatched hut in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Orissa's capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. Gobindpur is one of several villages from which people will have to be relocated for the plant. Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A woman empties a bucket at a transit camp for villagers who have been displaced in Jagatsinghpur district, about 75 km east of Orissa's capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Villagers sit at the entrance to a house in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Orissa's capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A farmer arranges betel leaves in a basket in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Orissa's capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A man is seen silhouetted through fabric as he constructs a temporary shelter at a transit camp for villagers who have been displaced in Jagatsinghpur district, about 75 km east of Orissa's capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. Local protests have forced poor Orissa to halt acquiring land for a proposed $12 billion steel plant to be built by South Korea's POSCO, further delaying the biggest foreign direct investment in Asia's third largest economy. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>An activist from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burns an effigy of Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as others shout slogans during a protest in Kolkata June 20, 2011. Dozens of the activists held a protest against India's environment ministry's approval of South Korean POSCO's plans to build a steel plant in Orissa, protesters said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Villagers hold placards during a protest in the eastern Indian state of Orissa May 18, 2011. Dozens of villagers on Wednesday protested against what they say is India's approval of South Korean POSCO's plans to build a steel plant in Orissa. POSCO signed an agreement with the Orissa state government in 2005, and it was scheduled to begin production by the end of 2011. But protests, environmental worries and litigation over a related mining concession have delayed what is India's biggest foreign direct investment. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Villagers and their children lie at the proposed site of a $12 billion steel plant by South Korea's POSCO during a protest in Orissa June 11, 2011. Thousands of villagers protested at the site of a $12 billion steel plant by South Korea's POSCO, as women and children were used as human shields in the latest outbreak of local anger that has long-delayed India's biggest foreign investment project. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Villagers attend a protest at Balitutha village, about 120 km (75 miles) from Bhubaneswar, Orissa February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man walks past a POSCO logo at the company's headquarters in Seoul April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem</p>

