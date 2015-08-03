Edition:
Welcome to the Calais jungle

Christian migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia attend the Sunday mass at the makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. Some 3,000 migrants live around the tunnel entrance in a makeshift camp known as "The Jungle", making the northern French port one of the frontlines in Europe's wider migrant crisis. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An aerial view shows a field named "The New jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Christian migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia arrive for Sunday mass at a makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An Ertirean migrant sits in his makeshift shelter in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
French riot policemen cross the Eurotunnel ramp for trucks after they pushed back migrants who were blocking the road early in the morning, at Coquelles near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A migrant, who identified himself as Oussam from Sudan, attends a French course to help migrants obtain asylum at a school of "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Christian migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia pray and read the bible before Sunday mass at the makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Migrants arrive at a makeshift school for a special French course to help them obtain asylum, in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Veronique, a French volunteer teacher, gives a special French course to help migrants obtain asylum, at a makeshift school in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A migrant copies the phrase "the nose" in his notebook after a French course in a makeshift school in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Christian migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia pray during the Sunday mass at the makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Migrants transport firewood in a shopping cart in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
An Afghan migrant repairs his bicycle at a workshop in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A migrant writes French words in his notebook as Veronique, a French volunteer teacher, gives a special French course to help migrants obtain asylum, in a makeshift school in "the New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Christian migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia pray and read the bible before Sunday mass at the makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An migrant brushes his teeth beside a shelter in built in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A baby from Ethiopia sits in the middle of women from Ethiopia and Eritrea who pray and sing together during Sunday mass at the makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Migrants are seen near a plastic covered structure which acts a a shop in "The Jungle" near Calais, France, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A baby sits as women from Ethiopia and Eritrea pray during a Sunday mass at a makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A migrant, who identified himself as Adam from Sudan, sits near a note which reads, "My Life is in your hands. Please take Care", as he sits in "The Jungle" near Calais, France, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
