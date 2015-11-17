Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 17, 2015

Welcome to the dollhouse

Miniature furniture and trophies are displayed in the "trophy room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. Appraised at $8.5 million, the Astolat Castle, weighs 800 pounds (363 kg) and has 29 rooms, according to local media. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Young girls look at the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature books and furniture are displayed in the "library" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature furniture is displayed in the "master bedroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature plants are displayed on the "balcony" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature furniture is displayed in the "orient room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature furniture is displayed in the "formal living room" and "library" of the Astolat Castle in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A chess board is shown in the "master bedroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Furniture is displayed in the "man's bedroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature books and furniture are displayed in the "library" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature weapons and armor are shown in the "chapel" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A painting and trophy are shown in the "trophy room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A suit of armor and bible are shown in the "trophy room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A bucket of champagne is shown in the "master bedroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature iced tea is displayed on a balcony outside of the "child's bedroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature rack of pipes are shown in the "ballroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature plate of food is shown in the "formal living room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature dishes and kitchenware are displayed in the "man's bedroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature roll of toilet paper is shown in the "bathroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature food is shown in the "kitchen" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature water cooler is shown in the "chef's pantry" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature bottles of liquor are shown in the "ballroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature plate of cheese is shown in the "formal living room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature silverware is shown in the "formal dining room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature puppet show is shown in the "ballroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature books are shown in the "library" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature crockery is shown in the "kitchen" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature food and kitchenware are displayed in the "chef's pantry" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature bottles of liquor on a bar are displayed in the "ballroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The Astolat Castle, tall dollhouse stands on display at Time Warner Center in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
