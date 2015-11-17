Welcome to the dollhouse
Miniature furniture and trophies are displayed in the "trophy room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. Appraised at $8.5 million, the Astolat Castle, weighs 800 pounds (363 kg) and has 29 rooms, according to...more
Young girls look at the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature books and furniture are displayed in the "library" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature furniture is displayed in the "master bedroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature plants are displayed on the "balcony" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature furniture is displayed in the "orient room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature furniture is displayed in the "formal living room" and "library" of the Astolat Castle in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A chess board is shown in the "master bedroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Furniture is displayed in the "man's bedroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature books and furniture are displayed in the "library" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature weapons and armor are shown in the "chapel" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A painting and trophy are shown in the "trophy room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A suit of armor and bible are shown in the "trophy room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A bucket of champagne is shown in the "master bedroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature iced tea is displayed on a balcony outside of the "child's bedroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A miniature rack of pipes are shown in the "ballroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A miniature plate of food is shown in the "formal living room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature dishes and kitchenware are displayed in the "man's bedroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A miniature roll of toilet paper is shown in the "bathroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature food is shown in the "kitchen" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A miniature water cooler is shown in the "chef's pantry" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature bottles of liquor are shown in the "ballroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A miniature plate of cheese is shown in the "formal living room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature silverware is shown in the "formal dining room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A miniature puppet show is shown in the "ballroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature books are shown in the "library" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature crockery is shown in the "kitchen" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature food and kitchenware are displayed in the "chef's pantry" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miniature bottles of liquor on a bar are displayed in the "ballroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Astolat Castle, tall dollhouse stands on display at Time Warner Center in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
