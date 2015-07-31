Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains
A hiker explores WWI fortifications near the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. The Dolomites are home to the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage...more
A photographer takes pictures as the sun rises over the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Rifugio Averau is seen shrouded in fog near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015.REUTERS/Bob Strong
A visitor takes pictures as the sun rises over the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Visitors watch from the Rifugio Lagazuoi as a thunderstorm approaches in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Rifugio Franz Kostner, located at 8,336 feet (2550 meters) in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Corvara in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Climbers stand on the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Boe cable car in the Dolomite Mountains is seen near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Climbers make their way up a via ferrata to the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Dolomite Mountains are illuminated by the rising sun near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Wildflowers bloom near the Rifugio Croda da Lago in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Climbers make their way up a via ferrata to the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A sauna building sits above the clouds at 9,280 feet (2,752 meters) at the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The rolling hills and Dolomite Mountains are seen at sunset near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The rolling hills and Dolomite Mountains are seen from a room at the Rifugio Prolongia near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Dolomite mountain range in northern Italy are seen in an aerial view taken July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A visitor takes pictures in the early morning at the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Dolomite Mountains are seen at night near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Hikers make their way to the pass at Foro Giau in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
