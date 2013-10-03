Welcome to the Twitterverse

Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corporate America's worst nightmare lives in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets and has a pet rabbit named Crackers. Katchpole, a 22-year-old Washington, D.C. resident, has recently tangled with a couple of billion-dollar corporations, and cowed them into submission without breaking a sweat. Thanks to the increasingly savvy use of tools like Facebook and Twitter, the power balance between company and customer has been tilting in the latter's favor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron