Pictures | Fri Oct 4, 2013

Welcome to the Twitterverse

<p>Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, October 04, 2013

Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>A man checks his iPad on the Bund in front of the financial district in Shanghai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A man checks his iPad on the Bund in front of the financial district in Shanghai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, October 04, 2013

A man checks his iPad on the Bund in front of the financial district in Shanghai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>President Barack Obama talks about a tweet from U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner on a screen behind him during his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011. Joining the president at left is Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama talks about a tweet from U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner on a screen behind him during his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011. Joining the president at left is...more

Friday, October 04, 2013

President Barack Obama talks about a tweet from U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner on a screen behind him during his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011. Joining the president at left is Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>A couple follows the New York Senate sessions via twitter as they await a bill legalizing gay marriage in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A couple follows the New York Senate sessions via twitter as they await a bill legalizing gay marriage in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, October 04, 2013

A couple follows the New York Senate sessions via twitter as they await a bill legalizing gay marriage in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Jenna Sampson, a community relations manager at Twitter, works on the company's rooftop deck in San Francisco, California July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

Jenna Sampson, a community relations manager at Twitter, works on the company's rooftop deck in San Francisco, California July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Friday, October 04, 2013

Jenna Sampson, a community relations manager at Twitter, works on the company's rooftop deck in San Francisco, California July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger

<p>Opposition supporters talk near graffiti referring to the social networking site "Twitter" in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

Opposition supporters talk near graffiti referring to the social networking site "Twitter" in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Friday, October 04, 2013

Opposition supporters talk near graffiti referring to the social networking site "Twitter" in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

<p>A protester uses her mobile device as she walks at Gezi Park on Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A protester uses her mobile device as she walks at Gezi Park on Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, October 04, 2013

A protester uses her mobile device as she walks at Gezi Park on Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Expatriate Spaniards, joining protests in Spain against joblessness, take part in a demonstration in London May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Expatriate Spaniards, joining protests in Spain against joblessness, take part in a demonstration in London May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, October 04, 2013

Expatriate Spaniards, joining protests in Spain against joblessness, take part in a demonstration in London May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Pope Benedict XVI (C) posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI (C) posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI (C) posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>A women tweets on the Website Twitter in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

A women tweets on the Website Twitter in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Friday, October 04, 2013

A women tweets on the Website Twitter in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corporate America's worst nightmare lives in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets and has a pet rabbit named Crackers. Katchpole, a 22-year-old Washington, D.C. resident, has recently tangled with a couple of billion-dollar corporations, and cowed them into submission without breaking a sweat. Thanks to the increasingly savvy use of tools like Facebook and Twitter, the power balance between company and customer has been tilting in the latter's favor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corporate America's worst nightmare lives in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets and has a pet rabbit named Crackers....more

Friday, October 04, 2013

Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corporate America's worst nightmare lives in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets and has a pet rabbit named Crackers. Katchpole, a 22-year-old Washington, D.C. resident, has recently tangled with a couple of billion-dollar corporations, and cowed them into submission without breaking a sweat. Thanks to the increasingly savvy use of tools like Facebook and Twitter, the power balance between company and customer has been tilting in the latter's favor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Social media strategists work to prepare a campaign through twitter at an advertising agency in Jakarta March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni</p>

Social media strategists work to prepare a campaign through twitter at an advertising agency in Jakarta March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Friday, October 04, 2013

Social media strategists work to prepare a campaign through twitter at an advertising agency in Jakarta March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>People wait for their food as others line up to place their orders at Kogi, a Korean BBQ-inspired taco truck, in Torrance, California, April 17, 2009. Kogi BBQ uses the online social networking site "Twitter" to alert followers to their location around the Los Angeles area and any other updates. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

People wait for their food as others line up to place their orders at Kogi, a Korean BBQ-inspired taco truck, in Torrance, California, April 17, 2009. Kogi BBQ uses the online social networking site "Twitter" to alert followers to their location...more

Friday, October 04, 2013

People wait for their food as others line up to place their orders at Kogi, a Korean BBQ-inspired taco truck, in Torrance, California, April 17, 2009. Kogi BBQ uses the online social networking site "Twitter" to alert followers to their location around the Los Angeles area and any other updates. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Kuwaiti citizen Raken Subaiya checks his Twitter feed on his phone as Yousef al Anazi looks on during a sit-in protest in front of the Justice Palace in Kuwait City October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee</p>

Kuwaiti citizen Raken Subaiya checks his Twitter feed on his phone as Yousef al Anazi looks on during a sit-in protest in front of the Justice Palace in Kuwait City October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee

Friday, October 04, 2013

Kuwaiti citizen Raken Subaiya checks his Twitter feed on his phone as Yousef al Anazi looks on during a sit-in protest in front of the Justice Palace in Kuwait City October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee

<p>Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe sits next to a monitor displaying twitter feeds, which has LDP related information, as he makes an appearance before media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013, after an upper house election. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe sits next to a monitor displaying twitter feeds, which has LDP related information, as he makes an appearance before media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July...more

Friday, October 04, 2013

Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe sits next to a monitor displaying twitter feeds, which has LDP related information, as he makes an appearance before media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013, after an upper house election. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>Roh Hoe-Chan, president of the New Progressive Party, poses as he tweets with his smartphone during a photo opportunity in Seoul February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Roh Hoe-Chan, president of the New Progressive Party, poses as he tweets with his smartphone during a photo opportunity in Seoul February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 04, 2013

Roh Hoe-Chan, president of the New Progressive Party, poses as he tweets with his smartphone during a photo opportunity in Seoul February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Customers use computers at an internet cafe in Tehran May 9, 2011. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and countless others were banned shortly after the re-election of Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the huge street protests that followed. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

Customers use computers at an internet cafe in Tehran May 9, 2011. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and countless others were banned shortly after the re-election of Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the huge street protests that...more

Friday, October 04, 2013

Customers use computers at an internet cafe in Tehran May 9, 2011. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and countless others were banned shortly after the re-election of Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the huge street protests that followed. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

<p>A Twitter page is displayed on a laptop computer in Los Angeles October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A Twitter page is displayed on a laptop computer in Los Angeles October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, October 04, 2013

A Twitter page is displayed on a laptop computer in Los Angeles October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

