Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 9, 2016 | 1:56am IST

Welcome to Trumplandia

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 23
Bud Braun of Gillett, Wisconsin, an Elvis impersonator, poses for a photo with supporters of Donald Trump at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bud Braun of Gillett, Wisconsin, an Elvis impersonator, poses for a photo with supporters of Donald Trump at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Bud Braun of Gillett, Wisconsin, an Elvis impersonator, poses for a photo with supporters of Donald Trump at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
2 / 23
A supporter of Donald Trump stands in front of portable toilets before a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of Donald Trump stands in front of portable toilets before a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump stands in front of portable toilets before a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 23
A baby is seen held up on shoulders before Trump speaks at a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A baby is seen held up on shoulders before Trump speaks at a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A baby is seen held up on shoulders before Trump speaks at a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 23
A member of the audience (R) throws a punch at a protester as Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A member of the audience (R) throws a punch at a protester as Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A member of the audience (R) throws a punch at a protester as Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
5 / 23
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 23
Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
7 / 23
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 23
A supporter wears a mask depicting Donald Trump before a campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A supporter wears a mask depicting Donald Trump before a campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A supporter wears a mask depicting Donald Trump before a campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 23
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
10 / 23
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 23
19-month-old Curtis Ray Jeffery II, of Louisiana, wears a pacifier with Trump's image on it before a rally in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

19-month-old Curtis Ray Jeffery II, of Louisiana, wears a pacifier with Trump's image on it before a rally in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
19-month-old Curtis Ray Jeffery II, of Louisiana, wears a pacifier with Trump's image on it before a rally in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
12 / 23
Supporters of Trump salute during the U.S. National Anthem at a campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Supporters of Trump salute during the U.S. National Anthem at a campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Supporters of Trump salute during the U.S. National Anthem at a campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
13 / 23
A Trump supporter (R) argues with a protester (L) outside a campaign rally for Trump in Janesville, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

A Trump supporter (R) argues with a protester (L) outside a campaign rally for Trump in Janesville, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) argues with a protester (L) outside a campaign rally for Trump in Janesville, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
14 / 23
Supporters of Trump hold signs during a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Trump hold signs during a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Supporters of Trump hold signs during a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 23
Supporters cheer for Trump at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Supporters cheer for Trump at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Supporters cheer for Trump at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
16 / 23
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
17 / 23
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 23
Supporters wait for the start of a campaign rally for Trump in Bloomington, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters wait for the start of a campaign rally for Trump in Bloomington, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Supporters wait for the start of a campaign rally for Trump in Bloomington, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 23
Supporters of Trump hold up a flag emblazoned with his picture as they stand amidst anti-Trump demonstrators during a Trump rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Supporters of Trump hold up a flag emblazoned with his picture as they stand amidst anti-Trump demonstrators during a Trump rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Supporters of Trump hold up a flag emblazoned with his picture as they stand amidst anti-Trump demonstrators during a Trump rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
20 / 23
Supporters of Donald Trump wait for campaign event to begin at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Donald Trump wait for campaign event to begin at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump wait for campaign event to begin at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 23
Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' near the podium before Trump was scheduled to appear at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. The display included Trump branded wines, water and meats. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' near the podium before Trump was scheduled to appear at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. The display included Trump branded wines, water and meats. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' near the podium before Trump was scheduled to appear at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. The display included Trump branded wines, water and meats. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
22 / 23
A Secret Service agent stands guard before Trump speaks at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A Secret Service agent stands guard before Trump speaks at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A Secret Service agent stands guard before Trump speaks at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

Next Slideshows

High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.

09 Apr 2016
The papacy of Pope Francis

The papacy of Pope Francis

Highlights from Pope Francis' reign.

08 Apr 2016
Cherry blossom season

Cherry blossom season

Springtime cherry blossoms arrive in Japan.

08 Apr 2016
Gudi Padwa festival

Gudi Padwa festival

The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians.

08 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast