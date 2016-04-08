Welcome to Trumplandia
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bud Braun of Gillett, Wisconsin, an Elvis impersonator, poses for a photo with supporters of Donald Trump at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A supporter of Donald Trump stands in front of portable toilets before a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A baby is seen held up on shoulders before Trump speaks at a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A member of the audience (R) throws a punch at a protester as Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter wears a mask depicting Donald Trump before a campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
19-month-old Curtis Ray Jeffery II, of Louisiana, wears a pacifier with Trump's image on it before a rally in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters of Trump salute during the U.S. National Anthem at a campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A Trump supporter (R) argues with a protester (L) outside a campaign rally for Trump in Janesville, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Supporters of Trump hold signs during a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters cheer for Trump at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters wait for the start of a campaign rally for Trump in Bloomington, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Trump hold up a flag emblazoned with his picture as they stand amidst anti-Trump demonstrators during a Trump rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Supporters of Donald Trump wait for campaign event to begin at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' near the podium before Trump was scheduled to appear at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. The display included Trump branded wines, water and meats. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A Secret Service agent stands guard before Trump speaks at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
