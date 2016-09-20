Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 21, 2016 | 2:20am IST

Welcome to Trumplandia

Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 22
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 22
People hold up letters before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hold up letters before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
People hold up letters before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 22
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 22
11-Year-old Millie March wears Donald Trump socks with the image of Donald Trump on them at a Trump campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Mike Segar

11-Year-old Millie March wears Donald Trump socks with the image of Donald Trump on them at a Trump campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
11-Year-old Millie March wears Donald Trump socks with the image of Donald Trump on them at a Trump campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 22
A woman sits with a sign as she waits for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman sits with a sign as she waits for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A woman sits with a sign as she waits for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 22
Signs for Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Signs for Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Signs for Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 22
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 22
Cole Baird, 8, supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cole Baird, 8, supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Cole Baird, 8, supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 22
Supporters are seen after Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Supporters are seen after Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Supporters are seen after Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 22
People salute during the national anthem before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People salute during the national anthem before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
People salute during the national anthem before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 22
A truck advertising Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A truck advertising Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A truck advertising Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 22
Supporters of Donald Trump dressed in prison uniforms as Bill and Hillary Clinton sing the U.S. national anthem before a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Donald Trump dressed in prison uniforms as Bill and Hillary Clinton sing the U.S. national anthem before a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump dressed in prison uniforms as Bill and Hillary Clinton sing the U.S. national anthem before a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 22
A woman looks on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman looks on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A woman looks on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 22
People wait for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People wait for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
People wait for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 22
A young supporter of Donald Trump stands in the audience during a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A young supporter of Donald Trump stands in the audience during a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A young supporter of Donald Trump stands in the audience during a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 22
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
17 / 22
Supporters watch Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters watch Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Supporters watch Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 22
Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
19 / 22
(L-R) Brandon Miles, Brandon Partin and Michael Miles cheer before Donald Trump attends a rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(L-R) Brandon Miles, Brandon Partin and Michael Miles cheer before Donald Trump attends a rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
(L-R) Brandon Miles, Brandon Partin and Michael Miles cheer before Donald Trump attends a rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 22
A volunteer for Donald Trump hands out signs before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A volunteer for Donald Trump hands out signs before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A volunteer for Donald Trump hands out signs before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 22
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
The end of Brangelina

The end of Brangelina

Next Slideshows

The end of Brangelina

The end of Brangelina

Angelina Jolie has filed for dissolution of marriage from Brad Pitt.

21 Sep 2016
Air strike on aid convoy near Aleppo

Air strike on aid convoy near Aleppo

An air strike hit relief trucks near the city of Aleppo, killing at least one aid worker and around 20 civilians, and destroying a warehouse and hospital.

20 Sep 2016
Last days of the FARC

Last days of the FARC

A peace deal will end half a century of war and allow the rebels to reintegrate into Colombian society.

20 Sep 2016
Student protests in South Africa

Student protests in South Africa

Demonstrations over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist...

20 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast