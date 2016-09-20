Welcome to Trumplandia
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People hold up letters before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
11-Year-old Millie March wears Donald Trump socks with the image of Donald Trump on them at a Trump campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman sits with a sign as she waits for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Signs for Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cole Baird, 8, supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters are seen after Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People salute during the national anthem before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A truck advertising Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump dressed in prison uniforms as Bill and Hillary Clinton sing the U.S. national anthem before a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman looks on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People wait for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A young supporter of Donald Trump stands in the audience during a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Supporters watch Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
(L-R) Brandon Miles, Brandon Partin and Michael Miles cheer before Donald Trump attends a rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A volunteer for Donald Trump hands out signs before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young
