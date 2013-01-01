Edition:
Welcoming 2013 Gangnam Style

<p>MC Hammer (L) and PSY perform during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>MC Hammer and PSY perform during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>PSY (front) receives a hug from M.C. Hammer after performing during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>MC Hammer (L) and PSY perform during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>PSY (C) performs with during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>PSY performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>PSY performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>PSY performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs his dance hit "Gangnam Style" during new year's celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs his dance hit "Gangnam Style" during new year's celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>South Korean singer Psy performs his dance hit "Gangnam Style" during new year's celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>South Korean singer Psy waves before he performed his dance hit "Gangnam Style" during new year's celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>South Korean pop singer Psy performs during a sound check ahead of New Year celebrations at Times Square in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

