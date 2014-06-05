Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 5, 2014 | 10:45pm IST

West Bank clashes

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 17
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 17
An Israeli border police throws a sound grenade at Palestinian protesters during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border police throws a sound grenade at Palestinian protesters during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
An Israeli border police throws a sound grenade at Palestinian protesters during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
3 / 17
A Palestinian protester adjusts his face mask at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, near Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester adjusts his face mask at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, near Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester adjusts his face mask at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, near Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
4 / 17
A Palestinian woman holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian woman holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
5 / 17
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli border police during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli border police during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli border police during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 17
Israeli soliders detain a Palestinian protester during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soliders detain a Palestinian protester during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli soliders detain a Palestinian protester during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 17
Israeli soldiers and border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers and border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers and border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
8 / 17
Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest by Palestinians in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest by Palestinians in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. ...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest by Palestinians in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
9 / 17
A Palestinian man drives his car past Israeli soldiers during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man drives his car past Israeli soldiers during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian man drives his car past Israeli soldiers during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
10 / 17
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 17
A Palestinian protester holds a sign near Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester holds a sign near Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester holds a sign near Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
12 / 17
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli army soldier during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli army soldier during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli army soldier during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
13 / 17
A Palestinian woman holds a picture of her jailed relative as tear gas fired by Israeli troops is seen during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman holds a picture of her jailed relative as tear gas fired by Israeli troops is seen during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian woman holds a picture of her jailed relative as tear gas fired by Israeli troops is seen during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
14 / 17
A Palestinian protester takes cover behind a garbage container during clashes with Israeli trrops at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester takes cover behind a garbage container during clashes with Israeli trrops at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester takes cover behind a garbage container during clashes with Israeli trrops at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 17
A Palestinian protester holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
16 / 17
A Palestinian protester covers his head and face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester covers his head and face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester covers his head and face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Cattle herders of CAR

Cattle herders of CAR

Next Slideshows

Cattle herders of CAR

Cattle herders of CAR

The Peul tribe is mostly Muslim and often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia in Central African Republic.

05 Jun 2014
Inside the Chinese military

Inside the Chinese military

China's sustained drive to become a major military power.

05 Jun 2014
Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Every year Hong Kong commemorates the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989.

04 Jun 2014
Egypt elects Sisi

Egypt elects Sisi

Egypt votes in former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as president.

04 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures