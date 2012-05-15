West Bank graffiti
Children walk in front of a mural painted on part of Israel's controversial barrier at Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, ahead of Nakba May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Children walk in front of a mural painted on part of Israel's controversial barrier at Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, ahead of Nakba May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian children play in front of a mural for the Palestinian Nakba (Day of Catastrophe) in Deheishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian children play in front of a mural for the Palestinian Nakba (Day of Catastrophe) in Deheishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman walks past a mural in Deheishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman walks past a mural in Deheishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian Abed Rahman Ka'akour poses for a photo in front of graffiti he sprayed on a wall in the West Bank city of Hebron January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian Abed Rahman Ka'akour poses for a photo in front of graffiti he sprayed on a wall in the West Bank city of Hebron January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians hold a flag and throw a stone in front of a mural depicting the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on the controversial Israeli barrier, during clashes with Israeli troops at Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West bank city of Ramallah...more
Palestinians hold a flag and throw a stone in front of a mural depicting the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on the controversial Israeli barrier, during clashes with Israeli troops at Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West bank city of Ramallah September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Palestinians walk past graffiti depicting jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti on a section of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians walk past graffiti depicting jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti on a section of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian woman walks past a mural at Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman walks past a mural at Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian boys walk past a mural painting at Dehaishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian boys walk past a mural painting at Dehaishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man walks past a mural painted on a section of the controversial Israeli barrier near an Israeli checkpoint to Jerusalem in the West Bank city of Bethlehem during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan August 5, 2011....more
A Palestinian man walks past a mural painted on a section of the controversial Israeli barrier near an Israeli checkpoint to Jerusalem in the West Bank city of Bethlehem during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jewish settlers sit in front of a mural during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Jewish settlers sit in front of a mural during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian woman walks past a Christmas mural depicting Santa Claus holding a boy with Iraqi and Palestinian flags, in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian woman walks past a Christmas mural depicting Santa Claus holding a boy with Iraqi and Palestinian flags, in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian girl holds a balloon in front of a mural depicting the controversial Israeli barrier during a rally in the West Bank city of Jenin April 16, 2009, marking Jerusalem's tenure as the Arab League's "capital of Arab culture" for 2009....more
A Palestinian girl holds a balloon in front of a mural depicting the controversial Israeli barrier during a rally in the West Bank city of Jenin April 16, 2009, marking Jerusalem's tenure as the Arab League's "capital of Arab culture" for 2009. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian girl walks past graffiti on a wall in the West Bank village of Aboud May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian girl walks past graffiti on a wall in the West Bank village of Aboud May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian labourer lays down asphalt near an amphitheatre being constructed for the expected visit of Pope Benedict XVI, beside the controversial Israeli barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 10, 2009. ...more
A Palestinian labourer lays down asphalt near an amphitheatre being constructed for the expected visit of Pope Benedict XVI, beside the controversial Israeli barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 10, 2009. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun
An Israeli border police officer takes position near the controversial Israeli barrier during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers at the Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
An Israeli border police officer takes position near the controversial Israeli barrier during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers at the Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
A member of the Palestinian security forces stands guard in front of a mural by graffiti artist Banksy during U.S. President George W. Bush's visit to the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun
A member of the Palestinian security forces stands guard in front of a mural by graffiti artist Banksy during U.S. President George W. Bush's visit to the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun
Palestinians look at a restaurant's menu displayed on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank town of Bethlehem October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians look at a restaurant's menu displayed on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank town of Bethlehem October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian artist paints a graffiti depicting the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Jenin, October 21, 2007. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian artist paints a graffiti depicting the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Jenin, October 21, 2007. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian boy plays in front of a concrete wall, part of the controversial Israeli barrier, in West Bank town of Abu Dis, on the edge of Jerusalem, December 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mahfouz Abu Turk
A Palestinian boy plays in front of a concrete wall, part of the controversial Israeli barrier, in West Bank town of Abu Dis, on the edge of Jerusalem, December 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mahfouz Abu Turk
A Palestinian boy walks past a drawing by British graffiti artist Banksy, along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank August 10, 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian boy walks past a drawing by British graffiti artist Banksy, along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank August 10, 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Spain's 96-hour protest
Spain’s Indignados (Indignant) movement marks its one year anniversary with 96 hours of continuous protest, in a renewed outcry over the eurozone crisis.
The Desperate Housewives
The women of Wisteria Lane meet a fairy tale ending in the TV series finale.
Ash cloud over Mexico
The Popocatepetl volcano has been active for weeks.
The bodies of Mexico
As the drug war rages, bodies pile up on the streets of Mexico.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.