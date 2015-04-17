West Bank protests

Palestinian protesters run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. Palestinian human rights groups say...more

Palestinian protesters run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. Palestinian human rights groups say 6,000 Palestinian prisoners remain in Israeli prisons and detention camps. Palestinians mark Prisoners' Day on Friday. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

