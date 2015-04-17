West Bank protests
Palestinian protesters run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015.
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded Palestinian receives treatment after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he gestures in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester and a foreign peace activist (R) hold their hands around an Israeli soldier during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015.
A protester runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
