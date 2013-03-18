Edition:
West Bank settlements

<p>Palestinian labourers work on the construction of a synagogue as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beitar Ilit, near Bethlehem March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Palestinian labourers work on the construction of a synagogue as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beitar Ilit, near Bethlehem March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Jewish settler boys hold on to their skullcaps during a gust of wind, after a march from Har Bracha settlement to a lookout point on Mount Gerizim, overlooking Joseph's Tomb and the West Bank city of Nablus May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Jewish settler boys hold on to their skullcaps during a gust of wind, after a march from Har Bracha settlement to a lookout point on Mount Gerizim, overlooking Joseph's Tomb and the West Bank city of Nablus May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A Bedouin encampment of the Jahalin tribe is seen in front of the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Bedouin encampment of the Jahalin tribe is seen in front of the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Jewish settler carries a rifle as he walks with his daughters in the unauthorized outpost of Migron, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Jewish settler carries a rifle as he walks with his daughters in the unauthorized outpost of Migron, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A girl rides her bicycle outside her home in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kida August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A girl rides her bicycle outside her home in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kida August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A Palestinian girl walks past graffiti on a wall in the West Bank village of Aboud May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian girl walks past graffiti on a wall in the West Bank village of Aboud May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Jewish settler prays in the new unauthorised outpost of "Inbalim", close to the West Bank city of Ramallah, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen</p>

A Jewish settler prays in the new unauthorised outpost of "Inbalim", close to the West Bank city of Ramallah, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

<p>A part of the controversial Israeli barrier divides the West Bank village of al Wallaje, seen on the left, from buildings under construction in the Jewish settlement of Har Gilo near Jerusalem February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A part of the controversial Israeli barrier divides the West Bank village of al Wallaje, seen on the left, from buildings under construction in the Jewish settlement of Har Gilo near Jerusalem February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A boy covered with mud walks on the shore of the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A boy covered with mud walks on the shore of the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A boy plays at the Maale Shlomo outpost beside the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kochav Hashahar August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

A boy plays at the Maale Shlomo outpost beside the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kochav Hashahar August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A Palestinian labourer works at a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Palestinian labourer works at a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An Israeli man walks on a pavement in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli man walks on a pavement in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Yiska (L) and Yoel Fattal stand with their son on their balcony during an interview with Reuters in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Yiska (L) and Yoel Fattal stand with their son on their balcony during an interview with Reuters in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Jewish settler Hagit Sagiv holds her child at their home in one of five buildings that Israel's Supreme Court ruled had been illegally built in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Jewish settler Hagit Sagiv holds her child at their home in one of five buildings that Israel's Supreme Court ruled had been illegally built in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A young Jewish settler jumps into a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Bat Ayin, south of Bethlehem August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

A young Jewish settler jumps into a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Bat Ayin, south of Bethlehem August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>The sandals of a Palestinian bedouin lie in a tent south of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mishor Adumim in the Judean Desert August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

The sandals of a Palestinian bedouin lie in a tent south of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mishor Adumim in the Judean Desert August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Palestinian farmer ploughs his land as West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, in the Etzion settlement bloc near Bethlehem, is seen in the background December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Palestinian farmer ploughs his land as West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, in the Etzion settlement bloc near Bethlehem, is seen in the background December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Jewish settler herds sheep in the unauthorized outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus September 13, 2011. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun</p>

A Jewish settler herds sheep in the unauthorized outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus September 13, 2011. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

<p>Girls of the Jahalin Bedouin tribe herd sheep and goats near their encampment, al-Khan al-Ahmar, in the Judean desert close to the road between Jericho and Jerusalem June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Girls of the Jahalin Bedouin tribe herd sheep and goats near their encampment, al-Khan al-Ahmar, in the Judean desert close to the road between Jericho and Jerusalem June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Jewish settler Avraham Binyamin carries a wooden plank as he builds a sukkah, a ritual booth used during the upcoming holiday of Sukkot, outside his house on the West Bank Jewish settlement of Yitzhar, south of Nablus September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Jewish settler Avraham Binyamin carries a wooden plank as he builds a sukkah, a ritual booth used during the upcoming holiday of Sukkot, outside his house on the West Bank Jewish settlement of Yitzhar, south of Nablus September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A Palestinian labourer is seen at a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim near Jerusalem November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Palestinian labourer is seen at a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim near Jerusalem November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Palestinian bedouin children slide down a hill on a makeshift sled south of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mishor Adumim in the Judean Desert August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Palestinian bedouin children slide down a hill on a makeshift sled south of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mishor Adumim in the Judean Desert August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Children play in the yard outside their school in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Talmon June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen</p>

Children play in the yard outside their school in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Talmon June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

<p>Jewish settlers build a makeshift synagogue in the unauthorised outpost of Maoz Esther, near the Jewish settlement of Kokhav Hashahar, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah June 4, 2009, after Israeli authorities demolished similar structures at the outpost on Wednesday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Jewish settlers build a makeshift synagogue in the unauthorised outpost of Maoz Esther, near the Jewish settlement of Kokhav Hashahar, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah June 4, 2009, after Israeli authorities demolished similar structures at the outpost on Wednesday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Palestinian labourer works at a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Yakir south of Nablus September 26, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A Palestinian labourer works at a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Yakir south of Nablus September 26, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman waits with her children outside a supermarket in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Modiin Illit September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman waits with her children outside a supermarket in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Modiin Illit September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Children of the Jahalin Bedouin community play in the yard outside their school, which is made out of car tyres and mud, in the West Bank near Jerusalem December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Children of the Jahalin Bedouin community play in the yard outside their school, which is made out of car tyres and mud, in the West Bank near Jerusalem December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Children of Jewish settlers play on the unauthorized outpost of Havat Gilad south of the West Bank city of Nablus June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Children of Jewish settlers play on the unauthorized outpost of Havat Gilad south of the West Bank city of Nablus June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Palestinian bedouin boy stands near livestock south of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mishor Adumim in the Judean Desert August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

A Palestinian bedouin boy stands near livestock south of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mishor Adumim in the Judean Desert August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men harvest wheat in a field near the Jewish settlement of Mevo Horon May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men harvest wheat in a field near the Jewish settlement of Mevo Horon May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

