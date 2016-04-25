Edition:
West Bengal election 2016

A woman (C) leaves after casting her vote as others wait for their turn at a polling station during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in the outskirts of Kolkata, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A policeman looks on as voters line up to cast their vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Voters line up to cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in the outskirts of Kolkata, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A policeman speaks with women as they wait in a line to cast their vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in the outskirts of Kolkata, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity arrive to cast their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity arrive to cast their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity arrive to cast their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity arrive to cast their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity arrive to cast their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Muslim women are checked by security before casting their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Muslim women display their inked fingers after casting their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
