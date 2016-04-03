West Indies win World Twenty20 final
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Carlos Brathwaite (R) and Marlon Samuels celebrate after winning the final. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Marlon Samuels plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's David Willey celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies Andre Russell. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Dwayne Bravo falls after colliding with England's Ben Stokes. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan (R) and wicketkeeper Jos Buttlerafter celebrate after initially dismissing West Indies Marlon Samuels before the...more
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Lendl Simmons walks off the field. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's Joe Root (4th L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Johnson Charles. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Chris Gayle sits in the dugout after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's David Willey (C) celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies Lendl Simmons. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's Ben Stokes dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's David Willey (4th R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Lendl Simmons. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies Chris Gayle. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's David Willey appeals successfully for the wicket of West Indies Lendl Simmons. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's David Willey (C) celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies Lendl Simmons. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies Chris Gayle. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's Joe Root (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Johnson Charles. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Carlos Brathwaite (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Dwayne Bravo (L) celebrates with his teammate Chris Gayle after taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Carlos Brathwaite (R) celebrates with his captain Darren Sammy after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Dwayne Bravo (L) celebrates with his teammate Chris Gayle after taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies Carlos Brathwaite (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies players celebrate the dismissal of England's captain Eoin Morgan. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies players celebrate the dismissal of England's Jason Roy (2nd R). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. England's Jason Roy (L) is bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning the final. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning the final. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning the final. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning the final. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies players celebrate after winning the final. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
