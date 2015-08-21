Western wildfires rage
A burned trucks sits next to the remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge, burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighters flees as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific Northwest braced for high winds forecast in the region a day after three...more
A Stanislaus Hotshots crew studies a map of the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A burned area on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge after being burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Okanogan County Firefighter Tyler Stevenson sprays down a hillside near a structure after the Okanogan Complex Fire swept through in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific...more
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Fire consumes an outbuilding near a home during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A firefighter, covered in fire retardant dropped from an airplane, exits the forest while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters stand on a fire engine while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters attempt to protect a home and outbuildings from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Flames begin to consume structures during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A firefighter's burrito warms on flames from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A firefighter's backpack is seen covered in fire retardant dropped from an airplane while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Lena Daniel (L) and her sister Deana Abel talk as they keep an eye on flareups near their homes during the Okanogan Complex Fire in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A mailbox with a horse figure on top is pictured under the light of a sky filled with smoke from the Okanogan Complex Fire near Okanogan, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A home is seen surrounded by smoke and charred hillside in the aftermath of the Okanogan Complex Fire near Okanogan, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A sign offering free meals for people evacuated due to the Okanogan Complex Fire is pictured at a church in Omak, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A firefighter watches as flames encroach on a road during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters are doused with flame retardant from an airplane while fighting the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Burnt leaves, propelled by water from a fire hose, fly through the air as flames encroach on a road during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Pat Walter monitors the Tunk wildfire through a scope following Level 3 evacuation orders in Tonasket, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our top photos this week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
Migrant clashes in Macedonia
Macedonian police drive back a refugee crowd on the Greek border sealing the frontier to thousands of Syrians, Afghans and others trying to reach western...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.