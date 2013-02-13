Westminster Dog Show
Handler Ernesto Lara holds up Banana Joe, an Affenpinscher, who won the Best in Show at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Banana Joe, an Affenpinscher, stands beside its trophy after winning the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Oakley, a German Wirehaired Pointer, stands before winning the Sporting Group at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Skye Terrier is judged during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2013.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Aristocrat, a St. Bernard from Hopewell, New Jersey, sits with a fan blowing on him as he waits with his owner Linda Baker in the benching area prior to judging in the Working Group at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square...more
Jasper, a two-year-old Shih Tzu, is groomed during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Attendees watch judging take place during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A handler carries a Shih Tzu to the judging table during competition at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chino, an Afghan Hound from Sweden who is a champion in 14 countries and who won best in breed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2012, drinks from a glass held by his handler during a press conference ahead of the 137th Westminster Kennel...more
A woman pulls a cart with an English Bulldog on it towards the judging area of the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man grooms a dog during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dogs use the indoor bathroom at the dog spa in the basement of the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Looker, a Shih Tzu, is judged during competition in the Toy Group at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jamie Danelson sits in the staging area with her Briard, Cumano of the Coastline, while waiting to show during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Shih Tzu lies on the ground during competition at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Angel, a two-year-old toy poodle, leans against her cage during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. More than 2,700 prized dogs will be on display at the annual canine competition. Two new breeds, the Russell...more
Leslie Simis grooms her dog Sharona, a Miniature Poodle, at the dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Karen Norton of Toronto, runs her dog Godric, a Chinese Crested, on a treadmill in the dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A handler carries a Yorkshire Terrier to the judging table during competition at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Halli, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from Germany, stands atop his cage as he waits in the benching area prior to the first night of Group judging during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11,...more
A groomer cuts hair around the paws of a Pomeranian in the staging area at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Rentro straightens the tail of her Treeing Walker coonhound Paris during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Teddy, a 4-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, has his ears wrapped during 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman kisses a Beagle after judging at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Old English Sheepdog waits to be groomed in the staging area of the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Handler Beth Snedegar celebrates with Stackem Ups Best Kept Secret, a Treeing Walker Coonhound, after winning the breed's first Best of Breed at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A handler greets her Treeing Walker Coonhound during the breed's first Best of Breed competition at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Rentro kisses her Treeing Walker Coonhound, Paris, during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Handler Carol Herr reacts after winning best of breed with a Beagle named Encore's Rerun of Roirdan during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bonnie Hammond Brown grooms her dog Tuiyok, an American Eskimo, at the dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dui, an Otterhound from Chicago, stands next to his owner Kallie Gonzalez in the benching area prior to the first night of Group judging during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013....more
A judge and handler feel the musculature of an English Bulldog during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
GCH Palacegarden Malachy, a Pekingese which who won Best in Show in the 136th Westminster Kennel Cub Dog show in 2012, is introduced during a press conference ahead of the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2013....more
Paris, a Treeing Walker Coonhound, runs on a treadmill at the dog spa in the basement of the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds his Smooth Coat Chihuahua in the staging area at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
