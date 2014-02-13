Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 13, 2014 | 10:00am IST

Westminster dog show

<p>Handler Gabriel Rangel holds Sky, a Wire Fox Terrier, on top of the Empire State Building following her Best in Show win last night at the 138th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Handler Gabriel Rangel holds Sky, a Wire Fox Terrier, on top of the Empire State Building following her Best in Show win last night at the 138th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Handler Gabriel Rangel holds Sky, a Wire Fox Terrier, on top of the Empire State Building following her Best in Show win last night at the 138th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 30
<p>Sky, a wire fox terrier, poses next to the trophy after winning the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. Sky, which also won the Terrier group, bested canines in six other groups at one of the oldest sporting events in the United States. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Sky, a wire fox terrier, poses next to the trophy after winning the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. Sky, which also won the Terrier group, bested canines in six...more

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Sky, a wire fox terrier, poses next to the trophy after winning the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. Sky, which also won the Terrier group, bested canines in six other groups at one of the oldest sporting events in the United States. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 30
<p>Dog handler Gabriel Rangel kisses Sky, a wire fox terrier, after she won "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Dog handler Gabriel Rangel kisses Sky, a wire fox terrier, after she won "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Dog handler Gabriel Rangel kisses Sky, a wire fox terrier, after she won "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
3 / 30
<p>AfterAll Painting the Sky, a wire fox terrier, is held by her handler Gabriel Rangel (R) as she kisses judge Betty Regina Leininger (L) after winning "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

AfterAll Painting the Sky, a wire fox terrier, is held by her handler Gabriel Rangel (R) as she kisses judge Betty Regina Leininger (L) after winning "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014....more

Thursday, February 13, 2014

AfterAll Painting the Sky, a wire fox terrier, is held by her handler Gabriel Rangel (R) as she kisses judge Betty Regina Leininger (L) after winning "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
4 / 30
<p>Dog handler Gabriel Rangel walks Sky, a wire fox terrier breed, that won the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show during final judging at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dog handler Gabriel Rangel walks Sky, a wire fox terrier breed, that won the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show during final judging at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Dog handler Gabriel Rangel walks Sky, a wire fox terrier breed, that won the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show during final judging at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 30
<p>Komondor Quintessential Chauncey is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Komondor Quintessential Chauncey is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Komondor Quintessential Chauncey is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
6 / 30
<p>Neapolitan mastiff Ironwood's Papparrazi is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Neapolitan mastiff Ironwood's Papparrazi is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Neapolitan mastiff Ironwood's Papparrazi is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 30
<p>A toy pinscher participates in the "best in show" competition at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A toy pinscher participates in the "best in show" competition at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A toy pinscher participates in the "best in show" competition at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
8 / 30
<p>A Treeing Walker Coonhound is judged during competition at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A Treeing Walker Coonhound is judged during competition at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A Treeing Walker Coonhound is judged during competition at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 30
<p>Dog handlers stand during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner with their dogs before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dog handlers stand during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner with their dogs before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton more

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Dog handlers stand during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner with their dogs before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 30
<p>A dog handler stands with his dog before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog handler stands with his dog before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A dog handler stands with his dog before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 30
<p>Joey, a Wire Fox Terrier, gets his chin brushed during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Joey, a Wire Fox Terrier, gets his chin brushed during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Joey, a Wire Fox Terrier, gets his chin brushed during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
12 / 30
<p>Classie, a Miniature Pinscher, exits the ring carried by its handler after winning the toy group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Classie, a Miniature Pinscher, exits the ring carried by its handler after winning the toy group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Classie, a Miniature Pinscher, exits the ring carried by its handler after winning the toy group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 30
<p>An Afghan Hound competes at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

An Afghan Hound competes at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, February 13, 2014

An Afghan Hound competes at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 30
<p>Ally, a standard poodle, poses for a picture after winning the non-sporting group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Ally, a standard poodle, poses for a picture after winning the non-sporting group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Ally, a standard poodle, poses for a picture after winning the non-sporting group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
15 / 30
<p>Nathan, a bloodhound, competes in the hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. Nathan was the first group winner, besting 30 other hounds. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Nathan, a bloodhound, competes in the hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. Nathan was the first group winner, besting 30 other hounds. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Nathan, a bloodhound, competes in the hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. Nathan was the first group winner, besting 30 other hounds. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
16 / 30
<p>A handler strokes an Otterhound in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A handler strokes an Otterhound in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A handler strokes an Otterhound in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
17 / 30
<p>A poodle named Allie waits in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A poodle named Allie waits in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A poodle named Allie waits in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
18 / 30
<p>Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 30
<p>A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 30
<p>Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 30
<p>The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 13, 2014

The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 30
<p>Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 30
<p>A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 30
<p>A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
25 / 30
<p>A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
26 / 30
<p>Jett, a Welsh Terrier, jumps for a treat from handler Leslie Will before competing in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Jett, a Welsh Terrier, jumps for a treat from handler Leslie Will before competing in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Jett, a Welsh Terrier, jumps for a treat from handler Leslie Will before competing in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
27 / 30
<p>A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
28 / 30
<p>Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
29 / 30
<p>A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Kids reading to cats

Kids reading to cats

Next Slideshows

Kids reading to cats

Kids reading to cats

Schoolchildren read to cats at a Pennsylvania animal shelter as part of a program to improve reading skills and gain confidence.

13 Feb 2014
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.

13 Feb 2014
Empty seats in Sochi

Empty seats in Sochi

Sochi Olympic organizers have asked volunteers to fill some of the empty seats at venues during competition.

13 Feb 2014
On the banks of the Ganges

On the banks of the Ganges

From religious rituals to washing and fishing - activities that take place on the sacred river.

12 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures