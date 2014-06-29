Edition:
Wet and loud at Glastonbury

A man dressed in an orange suit watches Robert Plant on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer stands amongst the tents at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Singer Ricky Wilson of the band Kaiser Chiefs performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury music festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival-goer is pictured wearing a traffic cone hat in front of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer displays her false eyelashes at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer arrives at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Festival goers splash through a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury music festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer reacts as the rain starts to fall at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Festival goers are pictured in front of the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Festival goers fix their makeup at Worthy Farm in Somerset on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Festival goers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset as the sun sets on the first day of the Glastonbury music festival June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Festival goers chat by candle light at the Stone Circle area of Worthy Farm in Somerset, after the sun set on the first day of the Glastonbury music festival June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Este Haim, bass guitarist and vocals of U.S. band Haim, performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer stands barefoot in a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury music festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Festival goers are seen at the Stone Circle area of Worthy Farm in Somerset, as the sun sets on the first day of the Glastonbury music festival June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer washes at Worthy farm in Somerset on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Bianca and Jack Vaughan (R) arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival after getting married in the local church, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer erects a tipi at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the first day of the Glastonbury Festival, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer arrives at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Festival goers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the first day of the Glastonbury Festival, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer arrives at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Festival goers bathe in the sun as they wait for the music to begin on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Festival goers watch Metallica perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer washes her hair near the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer sleeps in a tent near the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer reads the paper in front of the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

James Hetfield of heavy metal band Metallica performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A sign is pictured on a fence near the Sonic Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival goer checks her mobile phone under her umbrella near the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A wheelbarrow filled with rubbish sits near the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man pulls his child in a trailer around Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Festival goers watch a laser show and pyrotechnics at the Arcadia arena in Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the fourth day of the Glastonbury music festival, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

Win Butler, the lead singer of Arcade Fire, performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Win Butler, the lead singer of Arcade Fire, performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Children wearing ear defenders are pictured in front of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A festival-goer holds up a smiley face as the sun sets in front of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man takes shelter from the rain in a poncho in front of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

