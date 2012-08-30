Edition:
Whacky Wheels

<p>A woman and her son sit inside the capsule of an electric tricycle as they drive along a main road in central Beijing March 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A woman and her son sit inside the capsule of an electric tricycle as they drive along a main road in central Beijing March 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heel on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heel on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>A man washes a car, covered in posters featuring bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, belonging to Vishal Singh in Lucknow October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar </p>

A man washes a car, covered in posters featuring bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, belonging to Vishal Singh in Lucknow October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

<p>Workers from Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant push a full-size Legoland edition Ford Explorer, made with more than 380,000 Lego blocks, at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich</p>

Workers from Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant push a full-size Legoland edition Ford Explorer, made with more than 380,000 Lego blocks, at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

<p>People look at a 1990s Volkswagen Beetle named "Vochol" during an exhibition on Huichol culture at the Museum of Puebla, near Mexico City August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Imelda Mediana</p>

People look at a 1990s Volkswagen Beetle named "Vochol" during an exhibition on Huichol culture at the Museum of Puebla, near Mexico City August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Imelda Mediana

<p>A worker drives a motorcycle made from recycled materials of spare parts from cars and bicycles at a workshop owned by Roongrojna Sangwongprisarn in Bangkok July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

A worker drives a motorcycle made from recycled materials of spare parts from cars and bicycles at a workshop owned by Roongrojna Sangwongprisarn in Bangkok July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

<p>German bicycle designer Didi Senft presents his latest work in Storkow, some 50 km (31 miles) south of the German capital Berlin, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

German bicycle designer Didi Senft presents his latest work in Storkow, some 50 km (31 miles) south of the German capital Berlin, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Visitors view 'La DS' by Mexican artist Gabriel Orozco at the Tate Modern gallery in central London January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Visitors view 'La DS' by Mexican artist Gabriel Orozco at the Tate Modern gallery in central London January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during the celebrations of the National day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci </p>

A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during the celebrations of the National day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci

<p>A car sits on the street with a garden growing where the engine should be in Vancouver, British Columbia August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A car sits on the street with a garden growing where the engine should be in Vancouver, British Columbia August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Jose Alberto Sarmiento sits in his 1957 Messerschmitt KR200 microcar on a street in Havana May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Jose Alberto Sarmiento sits in his 1957 Messerschmitt KR200 microcar on a street in Havana May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>A man drives his taxi, a do-it-yourself stretch job performed on an old Soviet-era Russian car called Lada, in Havana March 30, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A man drives his taxi, a do-it-yourself stretch job performed on an old Soviet-era Russian car called Lada, in Havana March 30, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Customized Mercedes-Benz SL600s, Luxury Crystal Benz, studded with 300,000 Swarovski crystal glass, are displayed at the pavilion of custom car accessory company Garson/D.A.D at Tokyo Auto Salon 2010 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Customized Mercedes-Benz SL600s, Luxury Crystal Benz, studded with 300,000 Swarovski crystal glass, are displayed at the pavilion of custom car accessory company Garson/D.A.D at Tokyo Auto Salon 2010 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, January...more

<p>Ruslan Mukanov, a 24-year-old car mechanic, refuels his homemade replica of the Rolls-Royce Phantom in Shakhtinsk town, about 200 km (125 miles) south of the capital Astana, January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Valery Kaliev</p>

Ruslan Mukanov, a 24-year-old car mechanic, refuels his homemade replica of the Rolls-Royce Phantom in Shakhtinsk town, about 200 km (125 miles) south of the capital Astana, January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Valery Kaliev

<p>A participant rides in a homemade go-kart while racing down a slope during a soapbox race in Jerusalem October 7, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A participant rides in a homemade go-kart while racing down a slope during a soapbox race in Jerusalem October 7, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Competitors prepare a homemade go-kart shaped like a camel before the start of a soapbox race in Jerusalem October 7, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Competitors prepare a homemade go-kart shaped like a camel before the start of a soapbox race in Jerusalem October 7, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A sign that reads "Klimakiller "(climate killer) is fixed to a car during a Geenpeace demonstration against pollution at the 63rd international car show "IAA" in Frankfurt September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

A sign that reads "Klimakiller "(climate killer) is fixed to a car during a Geenpeace demonstration against pollution at the 63rd international car show "IAA" in Frankfurt September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

<p>Dan Johnson, CEO of Lightning Hybrids (L) talks with technician Ed Archuleta across a LH4 prototype hybrid auto at the company's headquarters in Loveland, Colorado June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Dan Johnson, CEO of Lightning Hybrids (L) talks with technician Ed Archuleta across a LH4 prototype hybrid auto at the company's headquarters in Loveland, Colorado June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>People look at an electric car at an electric and clean auto show in Beijing, July 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

People look at an electric car at an electric and clean auto show in Beijing, July 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Bernd Weise, of the Amphicar Club Berlin, pilots his 1961 Amphicar down the Grand Canal, past the Rialto bridge at rear, in Venice May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Michele Crosera </p>

Bernd Weise, of the Amphicar Club Berlin, pilots his 1961 Amphicar down the Grand Canal, past the Rialto bridge at rear, in Venice May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Michele Crosera

<p>A life sized car created from cans of tuna and salmon sits on display in Vancouver, British Columbia April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A life sized car created from cans of tuna and salmon sits on display in Vancouver, British Columbia April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Workers open the doors of a new Chrysler 300 car, decorated with 400,000 D.A.D. crystals, on display during the 11th Shenyang International Automobile Expo in Shenyang, Liaoning province June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers open the doors of a new Chrysler 300 car, decorated with 400,000 D.A.D. crystals, on display during the 11th Shenyang International Automobile Expo in Shenyang, Liaoning province June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A child touches a car covered with chocolate at a shopping mall in Shanghai, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A child touches a car covered with chocolate at a shopping mall in Shanghai, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A worker sweeps next to a car made from lemons and oranges during the lemon festival in Menton, southern France, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

A worker sweeps next to a car made from lemons and oranges during the lemon festival in Menton, southern France, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>"Bamgoo", an electric car with a body made out of bamboo, is displayed in Kyoto, western Japan November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

"Bamgoo", an electric car with a body made out of bamboo, is displayed in Kyoto, western Japan November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Car designer K. Sudhakar drives a cigarette shaped motorcycle in Hyderabad October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Car designer K. Sudhakar drives a cigarette shaped motorcycle in Hyderabad October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>Zhao Xiushun checks a homemade vehicle he claims is modelled after a Formula One car in Tangshan, Hebei Province September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Zhao Xiushun checks a homemade vehicle he claims is modelled after a Formula One car in Tangshan, Hebei Province September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Visitors look at a car-like sculpture made of material molded in the shape of bones during a three-day-long 'India Art Summit 2008' in New Delhi August 23, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Visitors look at a car-like sculpture made of material molded in the shape of bones during a three-day-long 'India Art Summit 2008' in New Delhi August 23, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>A biker takes part in the 27th International Motorcyclist Summer Rally in Faro in the southern province of Algarve July 19, 2008. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A biker takes part in the 27th International Motorcyclist Summer Rally in Faro in the southern province of Algarve July 19, 2008. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A participant of the Red Bull Soapbox Derby competes on a 600-meter track in Budapest June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Peter Orosz</p>

A participant of the Red Bull Soapbox Derby competes on a 600-meter track in Budapest June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Peter Orosz

<p>Swiss teacher Louis Palmer drives his solar-powered car into the venue of the U.N. Climate Change conference in Nusa Dua, Bali December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Swiss teacher Louis Palmer drives his solar-powered car into the venue of the U.N. Climate Change conference in Nusa Dua, Bali December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Supri

<p>A model poses next to Nissan Motor's concept car "Pivo 2" during an unveiling for the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show 2007 in this file picture taken October 5, 2007. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A model poses next to Nissan Motor's concept car "Pivo 2" during an unveiling for the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show 2007 in this file picture taken October 5, 2007. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Eric Tan, one of the students who designed and constructed the first Philippine solar-powered car, drives past vehicles along a street in Manila September 1, 2007, after it was unveiled. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Eric Tan, one of the students who designed and constructed the first Philippine solar-powered car, drives past vehicles along a street in Manila September 1, 2007, after it was unveiled. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A Trabant 601 car produced at the former East German VEB Sachsenring Autowerke Zwickau is covered with thousands of stamps from all over the world as it is parked in a Berlin street August 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A Trabant 601 car produced at the former East German VEB Sachsenring Autowerke Zwickau is covered with thousands of stamps from all over the world as it is parked in a Berlin street August 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A car powered by Panasonic's "Oxyride" AA dry cell batteries runs during a Guinness World Record attempt at a vehicle test centre in Shirosato town, northeast of Tokyo August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota </p>

A car powered by Panasonic's "Oxyride" AA dry cell batteries runs during a Guinness World Record attempt at a vehicle test centre in Shirosato town, northeast of Tokyo August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

<p>Sudhakar Yadav, 45, poses with his cricket bat-shaped car in Hyderabad March 2, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Sudhakar Yadav, 45, poses with his cricket bat-shaped car in Hyderabad March 2, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>Greg Pike, 43, of Naco, Arizona rides his cycle pulling a cart with his dog named Booger, cat Kitty, and his white mice all named Mousie (hidden in car) to Bisbee, Arizona where he will walk through town entertaining tourists with the animals stacked on top of each other December 24, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Topping</p>

Greg Pike, 43, of Naco, Arizona rides his cycle pulling a cart with his dog named Booger, cat Kitty, and his white mice all named Mousie (hidden in car) to Bisbee, Arizona where he will walk through town entertaining tourists with the animals stacked...more

<p>A model wearing a bikini soaks in a jacuzzi on the rear end of a limousine named "Mini XXL" at the Japanese designers' brand THEATRE PRODUCTS Fall Winter 2005 collection, at the National stadium in Tokyo April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A model wearing a bikini soaks in a jacuzzi on the rear end of a limousine named "Mini XXL" at the Japanese designers' brand THEATRE PRODUCTS Fall Winter 2005 collection, at the National stadium in Tokyo April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Chinese passers-by are surprised to see self-styled Chinese inventor Li Yongli's latest unicycle on a Beijing street April 2, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

Chinese passers-by are surprised to see self-styled Chinese inventor Li Yongli's latest unicycle on a Beijing street April 2, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

<p>Hungarian Istvan Puskas poses with his wooden chopper in Tiszaors, 161km (100 miles) east of Budapest, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Hungarian Istvan Puskas poses with his wooden chopper in Tiszaors, 161km (100 miles) east of Budapest, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Biological analyst Alan Dowden of the Seattle Sperm Bank waits for a green light to cross the street while riding the Sperm Bike, a custom-designed, high-tech bicycle used to deliver donated sperm to fertility clinics around Seattle, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Biological analyst Alan Dowden of the Seattle Sperm Bank waits for a green light to cross the street while riding the Sperm Bike, a custom-designed, high-tech bicycle used to deliver donated sperm to fertility clinics around Seattle, November 8,...more

<p>A tourist from the Netherlands rides a bicycle on a street in central Yangon August 10, 2010 . REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A tourist from the Netherlands rides a bicycle on a street in central Yangon August 10, 2010 . REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>German bicycle designer Didi Senft, poses in a costume with a self-made bike honouring the late U.S. singer Michael Jackson in the village of Philadelphia near Storkow, some 50 km (31 miles) south of the German capital Berlin, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

German bicycle designer Didi Senft, poses in a costume with a self-made bike honouring the late U.S. singer Michael Jackson in the village of Philadelphia near Storkow, some 50 km (31 miles) south of the German capital Berlin, April 6, 2010. ...more

<p>Didi Senft, a 56-year-old cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo', poses for the media before riding on his so-called 'guitar bicycle' in Storkow, some 50 km (31 miles) south of the German capital Berlin, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Didi Senft, a 56-year-old cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo', poses for the media before riding on his so-called 'guitar bicycle' in Storkow, some 50 km (31 miles) south of the German capital Berlin, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more

<p>Meng Jie rides an Olympic Rings shaped bicycle in Beijing November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Chan</p>

Meng Jie rides an Olympic Rings shaped bicycle in Beijing November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Chan

<p>German bicycle designer Didi Senft, better known as 'El Diablo' or the Tour de France Devil, displays his 'Laufrad' (Running wheel) in Mannheim June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Alex Grimm</p>

German bicycle designer Didi Senft, better known as 'El Diablo' or the Tour de France Devil, displays his 'Laufrad' (Running wheel) in Mannheim June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

<p>Li Zhiyuan rides a paddle boat made of a bicycle and recycled materials on the river at a park in Hefei, east China's Anhui province, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu </p>

Li Zhiyuan rides a paddle boat made of a bicycle and recycled materials on the river at a park in Hefei, east China's Anhui province, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

<p>Tourists pass by the Paris Opera on a Velovisit in Paris April 24, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Tourists pass by the Paris Opera on a Velovisit in Paris April 24, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Didi Senft, a 54-year-old cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo', climbs on the giant so-called "soccer bicycle" he made himself in Storkow, some 50 km (31 miles) south of the German capital Berlin, March 28, 2006. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Didi Senft, a 54-year-old cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo', climbs on the giant so-called "soccer bicycle" he made himself in Storkow, some 50 km (31 miles) south of the German capital Berlin, March 28, 2006. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>A woman rides an unicycle at a park in Shanghai February 28, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos </p>

A woman rides an unicycle at a park in Shanghai February 28, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos

<p>A Pakistani tribesman paddles on a new bicycle, attached with another two, through the Khyber Pass in Pakistan's North Western Frontier Province November 15 to reach Peshawar. REUTERS/Muzammil Pasha</p>

A Pakistani tribesman paddles on a new bicycle, attached with another two, through the Khyber Pass in Pakistan's North Western Frontier Province November 15 to reach Peshawar. REUTERS/Muzammil Pasha

