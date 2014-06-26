Whaling and Japan

Grade school students and residents watch a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one of the animals...more

Grade school students and residents watch a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one of the animals as a crowd of grade school students and residents watched, with free samples of its fried meat handed out later. The annual event took place in the district of Wada in the town south Tokyo, a week into Japan's first coastal whaling season since a global court halted the country's better known Antarctic whaling in March. REUTERS/Issei Kato

