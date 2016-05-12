What does corruption look like?

The collapse of Rana Plaza, built on swampy ground outside the capital Dhaka, killed 1,135 workers, many of them making garments for Western retailers.

A former chief engineer of the state-run Capital Development Authority said the owner had not received proper consent for the building, and that an extra three stories were added illegally.

The disaster ranks amongst the world's worst industrial accidents, and sparked calls for safety improvements in the world's second-largest exporter of ready-made garments.

Global fashion retailers say the tragedy prompted them to work together more closely to protect workers and ensure the safety of buildings. Some countries have introduced laws to make the supply chain more transparent. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj