What Islamic State left behind
A view shows the institution of religious law building that was used by Islamic State militants in the northern town of al-Rai, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A view shows a school that was used by Islamic State militants as a position in the northern town of al-Rai, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A mass grave for Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Weapons that belonged to Islamic State militants are seen at an Iraqi army base in Camp Tariq near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Members of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government neutralise explosives that they said were used by Islamic State militants, following a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Homemade mortars belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in the town of Gwer northern Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, after Kurdish People's Protection Units took control of the area. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives by Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militants to prepare car bombs, at a workshop in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A factory abandoned by Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militants to prepare explosives, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
