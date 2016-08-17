Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 18, 2016 | 2:01am IST

What Islamic State left behind

Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 17
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 17
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 17
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 17
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, after Kurdish People's Protection Units took control of the area. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, after Kurdish People's Protection Units took control of the area. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, after Kurdish People's Protection Units took control of the area. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 17
A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 17
A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives by Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives by Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives by Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 17
Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 17
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 17
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 17
A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militants to prepare car bombs, at a workshop in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militants to prepare car bombs, at a workshop in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militants to prepare car bombs, at a workshop in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 17
A factory abandoned by Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A factory abandoned by Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A factory abandoned by Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 17
A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 17
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 17
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militants to prepare explosives, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militants to prepare explosives, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militants to prepare explosives, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 17
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
16 / 17
A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Weightlifting judging scandal

Weightlifting judging scandal

Next Slideshows

Weightlifting judging scandal

Weightlifting judging scandal

Tensions rose when Behdad 'Salimi' Salimikordasiabi's approached the jury after his second clean and jerk attempt was approved by two of the three judges only...

17 Aug 2016
California's Clayton Fire

California's Clayton Fire

Firefighters battle the fast-moving Clayton Fire in Northern California.

17 Aug 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 11

Rio Olympics: Day 11

Highlights from the eleventh day of competition at the Rio Games.

17 Aug 2016
Devoted to Shiva

Devoted to Shiva

Pictures of Shiva devotees celebrating Shravan festival in India and Nepal.

17 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast