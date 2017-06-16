What Jeff Bezos owns
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the world's richest people with a net worth of more than $76 billion. Here's just a sample of his investments: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Today it was announced Amazon will buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in cash. The grocer will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods brand. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bezos purchased The Washington Post for $250 million in cash in 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bezos was one of the earliest investors in Google, injecting $250,000 into the company when Larry Page and Sergey Brin were still working out of a Menlo Park garage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bezos invested $10 million in 3D-printer manufacturer MakerBot via his investment arm Bezos Expeditions. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bezos Expeditions made an undisclosed investment in Twitter's second round financing in 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration
Bezos also invested in Airbnb. REUTERS/Gabrielle Lurie
Bezos has donated millions to the Long Now Foundation, with the aim of engineering a clock that will last 10,000 years. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.
After the fire
Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.