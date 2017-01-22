What the first ladies wore
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in, January 1961. Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Custom Salon designed the first lady's sleeveless gown and matching cape. John F. Kennedy Presidential...more
Lady Bird Johnson in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore, January 1965. She ordered the dress through Neiman Marcus. White House Photo/LBJ Library
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was the same she wore to her husband's gubernatorial inauguration six years earlier, designed by Mary Matisse. Marion S. Trikosko/White...more
Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in 1981 (L) and 1985. Nancy Reagan wore John Galanos-designed gowns for both occasions. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
Ronald and Nancy Reagan wave from the limousine during their inaugural parade in January 1981. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in January 1985. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
President Clinton takes the oath of office as daughter Chelsea Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton look on, January 1997. REUTERS/Blake Sell
President Bill Clinton helps his wife Hillary with her coat as they get ready to leave the New England Inaugural Ball, January 1993. Hillary chose a sketch submitted by Sarah Phillips over more established designers for her shimmering, violet-laced...more
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, 2001. REUTERS
First lady Laura Bush waves as she arrives on stage with President George W. Bush at theTexas Ball, January 2001. Laura chose a gown by Texas designer Michael Faircloth, and adorned the outfit with a pearl necklace. REUTERSWin McNamee
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush on stage at the Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball, January 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up to a supporter with first lady Laura Bush while walking in the inaugural parade, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Files
President George W. Bush waves with first lady Laura Bush during the Texas Wyoming Ball, January 20, 2005. Laura chose a design by Oscar de la Renta for her second inaugural ball. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama walks with his wife Michelle after he was sworn in as the 44th President, January 2009. Michelle is wearing a custom-made ensemble by Cuban-born American designer Isabel Toledo. REUTERS/Tannen Maury/Pool
The creamy yellow dress and overcoat, made of satin-backed wool guipure, was accessorized with green gloves and shoes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama at the Southern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 2009. Michelle wore a dress designed by Jason Wu. REUTERS/Jim Young
The design, which many thought resembled a classic wedding dress, was interpreted by many to symbolize a new beginning. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and first lady Michelle wave during their second inaugural parade, January 2013. Michelle wore a collarless blue-checkered coat by Thom Browne with shoes from J. Crew. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Jason Wu dress, waves to attendees at the Commander in Chief's ball, January 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Michelle accessorized the velvet-detailed chiffon gown with shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Melania Trump's inaugural style
The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.
India beat England at Cuttack
Photos from the second ODI of the three-match series between India and England in Cuttack.
2016: Hottest year on record
World temperatures hit a record high for the third year in a row in 2016, lifted both by man-made greenhouse gases and a natural El Nino event that released...
Back to school at former Islamic State prison
Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned to a dilapidated small-town school that was used by Islamic...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.