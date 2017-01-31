Edition:
India
Tue Jan 31, 2017

What's left of Mosul's University

General view of the library of the University of Mosul, burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants lie in the library. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The interior of a burnt building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Books burned during the battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
View of a building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Books burned during clashes. REUTERS/Ahmad Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The library burned and destroyed. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Chairs in the library. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The interior of a classroom. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Books burned during the battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A burnt building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A burnt building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe were used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, at the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces gather near a building of the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
