What's my real name?
Onika Maraj (aka: Nicki Minaj). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Abel Tesfaye (aka: Weeknd). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Katherine Elizabeth Hudson (aka: Katy Perry). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Robyn Rihanna Fenty (aka: Rihanna). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor (aka: Lorde). REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Robert Rihmeek Williams (aka: Meek Mill). REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Aubrey Clark Graham (aka: Drake). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sia Kate Isobelle Furler (aka: Sia). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cameron Jibril Thomaz (aka: Wiz Khalifa). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Destiny Hope Cyrus (aka: Miley Cyrus). REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Peter Gene Hernandez (aka: Bruno Mars). REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Adam Richard Wiles (aka: Calvin Harris). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (aka: Lady Gaga). REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Tramar Dillard (aka: Flo Rida). REUTERS/Mario Anzuon
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant (aka: Lana del Rey). REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
O'Shea Jackson (aka: Ice Cube). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joel Thomas Zimmerman (aka: Deadmau5). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alecia Moore (aka: Pink). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Curtis James Jackson III (aka: 50 Cent). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paul Hewson (aka: Bono). REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Amethyst Amelia Kelly (aka: Iggy Azalea). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alicia Augello Cook (aka: Alicia Keys). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Thomas Callaway (aka: Cee Lo Green). REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tremaine Aldon Neverson (aka: Trey Songz). REUTERS/David McNew
Sonny John Moore (aka: Skrillex). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Armando Christian Perez (aka: Pitbull). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Adele Laurie Blue Adkins (aka: Adele). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mathangi 'Maya' Arulpragasam (aka: M.I.A.). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cordozar Calvin Broadus (aka: Snoop Dogg). REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Reginald Kenneth Dwight (aka: Elton John). REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Andre Romelle Young (aka: Dr. Dre). REUTERS/David McNew
Stacy Ann Ferguson (aka: Fergie). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christopher Brian Bridges (aka: Ludacris). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou (aka: George Michael). REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone (aka: Madonna). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gordon Sumner (aka: Sting). REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Jon Francis Bongiovi Jr. (aka: Jon Bon Jovi). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Corey Carter (aka: Jay-Z). REUTERS/Pool
Isabel Mebarak Ripoll (aka: Shakira). REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Stefan Kendal Gordy and Skyler Austen Gordy (aka: RedFoo and Skyblu). REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Marshall Mathers III (aka: Eminem). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean John Combs (aka: Diddy). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Marco Antonio Muniz (aka: Marc Anthony). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Saul Hudson (aka: Slash). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Todd Smith (aka: LL Cool J). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel (aka: Seal). REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Chaim Witz (Gene Simmons). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
