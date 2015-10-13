Edition:
What's Sachin up to

India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (R) shares a moment with Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Sachin Tendulkar looks on as school children play cricket during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Sachin Tendulkar shares a moment with school children playing cricket during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Sachin Tendulkar shows how to wash hands properly to a school girl during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Sachin Tendulkar arrives at an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (2nd R) shows how to wash hands properly to school children as Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) looks on during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (2nd R) shows how to wash hands properly to school children as Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) looks on during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Sachin Tendulkar throws a ball while he plays cricket with school children during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) washes his hands next to India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar at a demonstration during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with school children during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
