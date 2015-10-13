What's Sachin up to
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (R) shares a moment with Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12,...more
Sachin Tendulkar looks on as school children play cricket during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sachin Tendulkar shares a moment with school children playing cricket during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sachin Tendulkar shows how to wash hands properly to a school girl during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sachin Tendulkar arrives at an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (2nd R) shows how to wash hands properly to school children as Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) looks on during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and...more
Sachin Tendulkar throws a ball while he plays cricket with school children during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) washes his hands next to India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar at a demonstration during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in...more
Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with school children during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
