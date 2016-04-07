Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 7, 2016 | 10:45am IST

What's selling on India's pavements

A man repairs an umbrella on a pavement in Agartala, India, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man repairs an umbrella on a pavement in Agartala, India, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A man repairs an umbrella on a pavement in Agartala, India, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Vendors selling flower garlands on a pavement wait for customers outside a flower market in Bangalore October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

Vendors selling flower garlands on a pavement wait for customers outside a flower market in Bangalore October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Vendors selling flower garlands on a pavement wait for customers outside a flower market in Bangalore October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he sells eggs while Buddhist monks walk by outside the Gaden Jangtse Thoesam Norling Monastery in Mundgod in Karnataka December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

A man speaks on his mobile phone as he sells eggs while Buddhist monks walk by outside the Gaden Jangtse Thoesam Norling Monastery in Mundgod in Karnataka December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he sells eggs while Buddhist monks walk by outside the Gaden Jangtse Thoesam Norling Monastery in Mundgod in Karnataka December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
Roadside barbers shave their customers on a pavement in Kolkata October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Roadside barbers shave their customers on a pavement in Kolkata October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
Roadside barbers shave their customers on a pavement in Kolkata October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A vendor sells portraits of B.R. Ambedkar on a pavement in New Delhi April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A vendor sells portraits of B.R. Ambedkar on a pavement in New Delhi April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Monday, April 14, 2014
A vendor sells portraits of B.R. Ambedkar on a pavement in New Delhi April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A roadside barber shaves a man at a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A roadside barber shaves a man at a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2013
A roadside barber shaves a man at a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A vendor waits for customers at his stall selling clothes on a pavement during the early morning in front of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A vendor waits for customers at his stall selling clothes on a pavement during the early morning in front of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A vendor waits for customers at his stall selling clothes on a pavement during the early morning in front of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A vendor arranges garments for sale on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A vendor arranges garments for sale on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
A vendor arranges garments for sale on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A woman uses a coal iron to press clothes on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A woman uses a coal iron to press clothes on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2013
A woman uses a coal iron to press clothes on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A man selling Indian national flags stands on a pavement as it rains during the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A man selling Indian national flags stands on a pavement as it rains during the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 15, 2013
A man selling Indian national flags stands on a pavement as it rains during the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A streetside vendor stands on the pavement next to her cow as it rains in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A streetside vendor stands on the pavement next to her cow as it rains in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2013
A streetside vendor stands on the pavement next to her cow as it rains in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A commuter (L) walks past cobblers sitting in a line waiting for customers outside a metro station in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A commuter (L) walks past cobblers sitting in a line waiting for customers outside a metro station in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2013
A commuter (L) walks past cobblers sitting in a line waiting for customers outside a metro station in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A man waits for customers at his knife sharpening shop as other workers eat their breakfast on the pavement at an industrial area in Mumbai April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

A man waits for customers at his knife sharpening shop as other workers eat their breakfast on the pavement at an industrial area in Mumbai April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
A man waits for customers at his knife sharpening shop as other workers eat their breakfast on the pavement at an industrial area in Mumbai April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A woman holding an umbrella walks past rows of umbrellas displayed for sale along a busy street as it drizzles in Kolkata July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A woman holding an umbrella walks past rows of umbrellas displayed for sale along a busy street as it drizzles in Kolkata July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman holding an umbrella walks past rows of umbrellas displayed for sale along a busy street as it drizzles in Kolkata July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A vendor holds candies for sale in front of the India Gate against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A vendor holds candies for sale in front of the India Gate against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2012
A vendor holds candies for sale in front of the India Gate against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2012
People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2012
A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A vendor drinks tea while waiting for customers as he sells a collection of items at a roadside shop in Mumbai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A vendor drinks tea while waiting for customers as he sells a collection of items at a roadside shop in Mumbai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2012
A vendor drinks tea while waiting for customers as he sells a collection of items at a roadside shop in Mumbai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A vendor is silhouetted against the light of his roadside fruit stall in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

A vendor is silhouetted against the light of his roadside fruit stall in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2011
A vendor is silhouetted against the light of his roadside fruit stall in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Nilesh, a streetside vendor, sits on the pavement next to his cow outside a temple in Mumbai April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Nilesh, a streetside vendor, sits on the pavement next to his cow outside a temple in Mumbai April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2011
Nilesh, a streetside vendor, sits on the pavement next to his cow outside a temple in Mumbai April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A street vendor selling mosquito net tents, rests in one as he waits for customers on a pavement at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

A street vendor selling mosquito net tents, rests in one as he waits for customers on a pavement at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2011
A street vendor selling mosquito net tents, rests in one as he waits for customers on a pavement at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A fruit vendor takes shelter under his cycle-stall during a monsoon shower in New Delhi September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

A fruit vendor takes shelter under his cycle-stall during a monsoon shower in New Delhi September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 20, 2010
A fruit vendor takes shelter under his cycle-stall during a monsoon shower in New Delhi September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A hawker sells computer and electronic spare parts on a pavement at a commercial area in Kolkata June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

A hawker sells computer and electronic spare parts on a pavement at a commercial area in Kolkata June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2009
A hawker sells computer and electronic spare parts on a pavement at a commercial area in Kolkata June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A betel vendor waits for the customers as he squats on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A betel vendor waits for the customers as he squats on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2009
A betel vendor waits for the customers as he squats on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A street vendor sells photographs of Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore on a pavement in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

A street vendor sells photographs of Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore on a pavement in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
A street vendor sells photographs of Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore on a pavement in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Babu (L), a pavement dweller, makes cane baskets as his grandson looks on in Mumbai July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Babu (L), a pavement dweller, makes cane baskets as his grandson looks on in Mumbai July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 08, 2008
Babu (L), a pavement dweller, makes cane baskets as his grandson looks on in Mumbai July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A woman sells dry fruits at a pavement shop in the old quarter of New Delhi July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

A woman sells dry fruits at a pavement shop in the old quarter of New Delhi July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A woman sells dry fruits at a pavement shop in the old quarter of New Delhi July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
A youth browses through books laid out on a pavement in Mumbai May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

A youth browses through books laid out on a pavement in Mumbai May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A youth browses through books laid out on a pavement in Mumbai May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
An Indian bird seller sells birds on a pavement in the weekly birdmarket in Kolkata, August 31, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

An Indian bird seller sells birds on a pavement in the weekly birdmarket in Kolkata, August 31, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An Indian bird seller sells birds on a pavement in the weekly birdmarket in Kolkata, August 31, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
