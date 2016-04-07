What's selling on India's pavements
A man repairs an umbrella on a pavement in Agartala, India, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Vendors selling flower garlands on a pavement wait for customers outside a flower market in Bangalore October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he sells eggs while Buddhist monks walk by outside the Gaden Jangtse Thoesam Norling Monastery in Mundgod in Karnataka December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
Roadside barbers shave their customers on a pavement in Kolkata October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A vendor sells portraits of B.R. Ambedkar on a pavement in New Delhi April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A roadside barber shaves a man at a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A vendor waits for customers at his stall selling clothes on a pavement during the early morning in front of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A vendor arranges garments for sale on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A woman uses a coal iron to press clothes on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A man selling Indian national flags stands on a pavement as it rains during the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A streetside vendor stands on the pavement next to her cow as it rains in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A commuter (L) walks past cobblers sitting in a line waiting for customers outside a metro station in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A man waits for customers at his knife sharpening shop as other workers eat their breakfast on the pavement at an industrial area in Mumbai April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A woman holding an umbrella walks past rows of umbrellas displayed for sale along a busy street as it drizzles in Kolkata July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A vendor holds candies for sale in front of the India Gate against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A vendor drinks tea while waiting for customers as he sells a collection of items at a roadside shop in Mumbai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A vendor is silhouetted against the light of his roadside fruit stall in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Nilesh, a streetside vendor, sits on the pavement next to his cow outside a temple in Mumbai April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A street vendor selling mosquito net tents, rests in one as he waits for customers on a pavement at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A fruit vendor takes shelter under his cycle-stall during a monsoon shower in New Delhi September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A hawker sells computer and electronic spare parts on a pavement at a commercial area in Kolkata June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A betel vendor waits for the customers as he squats on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A street vendor sells photographs of Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore on a pavement in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Babu (L), a pavement dweller, makes cane baskets as his grandson looks on in Mumbai July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A woman sells dry fruits at a pavement shop in the old quarter of New Delhi July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
A youth browses through books laid out on a pavement in Mumbai May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
An Indian bird seller sells birds on a pavement in the weekly birdmarket in Kolkata, August 31, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
