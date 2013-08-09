Wheelchairs in the waves
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013....more
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows up to 30 wheelchairs to be moved in and out of the water a day - all powered by solar energy. In a country with one of the world's longest coastlines and thousands of islands, it has come as a welcome relief for many Greeks, boosting demand each year. Currently, 11 devices operate in Greece and there are plans to expand the network. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, holds a remote control that is used to operate the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in...more
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, holds a remote control that is used to operate the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12,...more
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The rails of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, are seen in the sea at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis more
The rails of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, are seen in the sea at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens...more
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12,...more
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens...more
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29,...more
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Workers set up the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Workers set up the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
People are silhouetted as they swim near parts of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, lying on a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013....more
People are silhouetted as they swim near parts of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, lying on a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, as his wife Eleni, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy,...more
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, as his wife Eleni, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, holds onto it to move out of the water, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, enters the sea with the aid of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of...more
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, enters the sea with the aid of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Eleni Theofilou, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, helps her husband Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, to move his wheelchair as they leave a beach where the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic...more
Eleni Theofilou, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, helps her husband Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, to move his wheelchair as they leave a beach where the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, was placed at in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A couple with a child stand next to the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos...more
A couple with a child stand next to the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, is silhouetted during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, is silhouetted during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Next Slideshows
The Eiffel Tower
The Eiffel Tower is a famed place for gatherings in Paris, whether it be for tourists, locals, movie openings, sports victories, or protests.
Eid Celebrations
People celebrate Eid across India.
Eid preparations in India
The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Monsoon rains
Wading through water, as monsoon season continues, across the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.